House of Marley announces Get Together Duo bookshelf speakers

House of Marley is by far one of my favorite audio companies doing business today. They make some of the nicest looking and great-sounding audio gear on the market. Now, the company has a new set of bookshelf speakers for your consideration.

These new bookshelf speakers expand the Get Together line of Bluetooth products from HoM. HoM has been doing green products for years using mindfully sourced materials including bamboo and House of Marley’s signature REWIND fabric crafted from reclaimed organic cotton and hemp.

“Our conscious construction is unique not only to our materials but how we apply them to the product. We use materials for their sustainable properties and their aesthetic quality, but also for their acoustical, mechanical properties as well,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. “The bamboo in the Get Together Duo provides a modern look that’s rooted in a highly renewable natural resource. Produced using a carbon positive process, bamboo has a higher compressive strength than wood and a tensile strength that rivals steel. This allows the speakers to be more durable, while also enhancing the warm, rich sound.” The Get Together Duo speaker pair features 20 hours of playtime from the right channel speaker with complete versatility to sync with mobile devices, televisions, laptops, or wireless turntables while delivering powerful stereo sound. Each measuring 7.8” tall, 5” wide, and 4” deep, the speakers offer a perfect fit from living rooms to home offices as compact, functional statement pieces that sound as good as they look. Pair the Get Together Duo with House of Marley’s own Stir it Up Wireless turntable to complete the seamless, natural look of the bamboo collection. Wireless connectivity between the two speakers provides added functionality from a traditional bookshelf home audio setup. The left mains-powered speaker can remain on the shelf while the right battery-powered speaker’s portability allows it to accompany you to the other side of the room, house, or even outdoors for an expansive listening experience. HoM

Here are a few features of the new Get Together bookshelf speakers:

Materials: Bamboo and REWIND™ fabric.

20 hour playtime

2 x 3.5” Woofers and 1” Tweeters; 20W

Bluetooth™ 5.0

AUX and Phono input connectivity

USB-C charging

SKU: EM-JA019-SB

MAP: $149.99 (purchase them at HoM)

