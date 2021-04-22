New on Netflix April 23-29: The anticipated Shadow and Bone headlines

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between April 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in April if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix April 23-29th list, headlined by the Netflix Original Series Shadow and Bone and Amanda Seyfried in Things Heard & Seen.

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll 🇺🇸

The Prodigy 🇨🇦

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. Tell Me When (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa’s last wish: visiting Mexico City’s most iconic sights and falling in love.

April 25

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1 🇨🇦

April 26

Greta 🇨🇦

April 27

August: Osage County 🇺🇸

Battle of Los Angeles 🇺🇸

Fatma (35), an ordinary cleaning lady, commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer, who was just released from jail. Zafer’s dodgy underground associates soon find out what she did, and the only way for her to survive in this man’s world is to continue killing. She gets away with it too – since no one takes her to be more than an ordinary cleaner, she becomes an invisible killer. In the end, murder becomes a release for the years of struggle and grief that she had repressed, and a new part of her identity she must confront. Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way! PJ Masks: Season 3 🇨🇦

April 28

While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process. Headspace Guide to Sleep (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each fifteen minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep—such as insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills—followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep. Headspace Guide to Sleep is the second of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios including Headspace Guide to Meditation, which is now streaming, and an upcoming interactive experience.

April 29

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage. Yasuke (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.