Leaving Netflix May 2021: Say goodbye to American Crime

A few titles are leaving Netflix in May. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

In both the U.S. and Canada, it’s your last chance to stream all three seasons of American Crime. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include all eight seasons of Full House. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in May!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in May.

May 1

Hoarders: Season 10 🇺🇸

May 3

Mallrats 🇨🇦

War Horse 🇺🇸

May 5

City of God: 10 Years Later 🇺🇸

Lockout 🇺🇸

May 7

The Chosen Ones 🇺🇸

House at the End of the Street 🇺🇸

May 10

Quartet 🇺🇸

May 13

Suckerpunch 🇨🇦

May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

May 16

Pacific Rim: Uprising 🇨🇦

May 18

Trumbo 🇺🇸

May 20

Silver Linings Playbook 🇨🇦

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸 🇨🇦

My Week with Marilyn 🇺🇸

The One I Love 🇺🇸

May 31

50 First Dates 🇺🇸

Act of Valor 🇺🇸

All Dogs Go to Heaven 🇺🇸

The Blair Witch Project 🇺🇸

Brokeback Mountain 🇺🇸

The Boy 🇺🇸

Deliver Us from Eva 🇺🇸

Full House: Season 1-8 🇨🇦

The Help 🇺🇸

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 🇺🇸

Julie & Julia 🇺🇸

Marauders 🇺🇸

Milk 🇺🇸

Miracle 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 🇺🇸

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz 🇺🇸

The Pursuit of Happyness 🇺🇸

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior 🇺🇸

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption 🇺🇸

Soul Surfer 🇺🇸

Striptease 🇺🇸

Waiting… 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in May? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.