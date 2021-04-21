Xbox removes Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games

While we knew this was coming for a couple of months now, Xbox has officially removed the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games. In the past, you had to have an Xbox Live Gold account to play most free-to-play games because of the online multiplayer component. The latest move means that anyone with an Xbox can play almost 100 free-to-play games absolutely free, as they should be able to.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
“Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer.”Xbox Live Gold Team
This is just the latest move by Xbox to allow gamers to play what they want, where they want. Earlier this week, the company announced an invite-only beta to test Xbox Cloud Gaming through web browsers. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud Gaming, and now removing restrictions for free-to-play games on the Xbox consoles, Xbox is really scoring quite a few wins for gamers.
The full list of games that are now available to play without an Xbox Live Gold membership include:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)
- Battle Islands (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
What do you think about Xbox removing the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.