Xbox removes Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games

While we knew this was coming for a couple of months now, Xbox has officially removed the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games. In the past, you had to have an Xbox Live Gold account to play most free-to-play games because of the online multiplayer component. The latest move means that anyone with an Xbox can play almost 100 free-to-play games absolutely free, as they should be able to.

“Today, we are sharing more details on our plans to make online multiplayer in free-to-play games available on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer.” Xbox Live Gold Team

This is just the latest move by Xbox to allow gamers to play what they want, where they want. Earlier this week, the company announced an invite-only beta to test Xbox Cloud Gaming through web browsers. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Cloud Gaming, and now removing restrictions for free-to-play games on the Xbox consoles, Xbox is really scoring quite a few wins for gamers.

The full list of games that are now available to play without an Xbox Live Gold membership include:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)

Battle Islands (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War (free-to-play but no online multiplayer)

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

