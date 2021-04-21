Seagate adds two new high-performing FireCuda external gaming drives

Storage and speed are two concerns for gamers. Seagate has just announced two new high-performing FireCuda external gaming drives with RGB lighting, one of which includes two extra USB ports. The drives come in sleek enclosures and boast performance and mass capacity.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The FireCuda Game Hard Drive features customizable RGB LED lighting. While it can be customized with Seagate’s Toolkit software, it is also Razer Chrome RGB compatible. USB bus-powered, this lightweight game drive is perfect for laptops and gamers on the go. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection offers quick transfer speeds and universal compatibility.

The FireCuda Gaming Hub goes one step further by adding dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing gamers to connect and charge other peripherals from it. Like the Gaming Hard Drive, the Gaming Hub also features customizable RGB lighting.

Seagate is also including three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for both drives on top of its standard one-year limited warranty.

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive is available in capacities of 1TB (US$79.99), 2TB ($109.99), and 5TB ($179.99), while FireCuda Gaming Hub is available in mass capacities of 8TB ($219.99) and 16TB ($399.99). Shipping is expected to begin later this month.

What do you think about Seagate’s new FireCuda external gaming drives? Are you planning on picking up the FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive or FireCuda Gaming Hub?