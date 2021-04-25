Show off your US$29 Apple AirTags with this US$699 Hermès accessory

AirTags were announced at Apple’s last event, where we also saw new iPad Pros and new iMacs. We didn’t cover the AirTags release here since we felt they weren’t anything that impressive. After all, dozens of other companies make item locators, and that’s basically what AirTags is. Albeit with Apple’s own chip that works very well within its ecosystem of devices, but I digress.
The whole point of AirTags is to find your lost or misplaced belongings using your iDevice. Slap an AirTag on the item you want to track and sync the Tag to your phone, and you’ll never lose another item again. But of course, in true Apple form, the company didn’t provide any holder or carrier for your AirTag.
This, of course, opens up a whole new world of…ACCESSORIES! If Apple does one thing really well, it’s to create a product that needs accessories to be more functional. Apple will come out with its own accessories, of course, but third-party companies are also busy making accessories for the new AirTags, including Hermès.
So if you’re bold and brave enough to show off your US$29 Apple AirTag on your luggage we present to you the Hermès Travel Tag priced at US$699.
Yes, indeed, you can now accessorize your new thirty-dollar AirTag with a seven hundred dollar leather accessory. The company also released but seems to have pulled the listing a new US$570 iPhone case as well.
Of course, these products aren’t meant for the common folk like you and I but rather cater to a more sophisticated pallet that does not need to worry about…oh, I don’t know, rent and food.
We’re, of course, being sarcastic here. We don’t really care what people do with their money but it’s fun to marvel at the accessories Apple’s products sometimes breed. We’re sure there will be other, more affordable, options available soon.
