70 more Xbox titles get FPS Boost, bringing total to nearly 100

It was only a couple of weeks ago when we posted that 13 EA games received the Xbox Series X|S FPS Boost, effectively doubling the original frame rates of previous-generation games. In some cases, games will be playable at up to 120 fps if you have the right setup. Today, Microsoft added another 70 to the list, bringing the total number of games with the feature to 97.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Many of the new additions are part of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play for members of either or both via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Some of the games benefitting from the FPS Boost feature include DiRT 4, Wasteland 3, several Assassin’s Creed titles, some LEGO titles, Metro 2033 Redux, Watch_Dogs, and Watch Dogs 2. Some games will get a boost to 120Hz, while others will see an increase to 60Hz.

In addition, unfortunately, some of these titles will only receive the boost on the Xbox Series X and not the Series S. These titles include:

Anthem

Battlefield 1

Battlefield V

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

DiRT 4

Dying Light

LEGO Worlds

Life is Strange 2

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Shadow Warrior 2

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Titanfall

While the feature will be enabled by default, there are a number of games where it will be disabled by default on the Xbox Series X. These titles are:

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Battlefield 1

Battlefield V

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The Evil Within 2 (Psychobreak 2 in Japan)

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Gears of War 4

Homefront: The Revolution

Hyperscape

Monster Energy Supercross 3

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

SMITE

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

Wasteland 3

Fortunately, it’s easy to check and enable FPS Boost on supported titles, as can be seen in the video below.

As always, you can head on over to Major Nelson’s blog for a complete and updated list of Xbox games that benefit from the FPS Boost feature.

Are you excited to replay some of these older titles at higher framerates? Which one will you be loading up first?