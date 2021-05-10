Play PC games anywhere with the ONE XPLAYER handheld game console

One-Netbook, a manufacturer of portable computing devices, is looking to redefine the handheld game console with the ONE XPLAYER, now available on Indiegogo. The ONE XPLAYER portable game console features an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 8.4-inch 2560×1600 resolution display, up to 2TB of storage, and promises to “handle AAA titles with ease.”

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Supported by Tencent games through the development process, this handheld game console has linear triggers, bumpers, ALPS original thumbsticks, and a classic XYAB button array. According to One-Netbook, it is inspired by the Xbox controller for maximum comfort. With dual Thunderbolt 4.0 USB-C ports, gamers can even use it with an external graphics card hub and an external 4K display.

The portable game console can also be used with a magnetic keyboard that doubles as a screen cover when not in use and an external mouse. The rear bracket lets gamers easily use the console on a desk or table.

Key specifications of the ONE XPLAYER include:

CPU: Intel’s newest model Tiger Lake I7: The most powerful CPU for gaming

GPU: Intel iRIS Xe core Graphics

RAM: 16GB dual-channel, LPDDR4x, 4266MHz

Storage: 500GB/1TB/2TB configurations with microSD card support

Screen: 2560 x 1600: The best resolution compared to the competing products

Battery: 15,300mA: 40 mins longer in battery life compared to the competing products

Network: Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.0

Fingerprint scanner: On power button

Linear trigger: Features a configuration that optimizes gaming experience, especially in FPS

Double cooling fans: Avoid overheating, reduce the chance of game lag and extend battery life

Ergonomic design: The curving profile and button design are all made for a comfortable gaming experience

USB ports: 2x USB4.0 thunderbolt + 1x USB 3.0

Audio: Dual front 3D Speaker and 3.5mm audio jack

ROM: Available in 2TB, 1TB and 500GB

The ONE XPLAYER is now available on Indiegogo, with a super early bird pricing of US$899. After the campaign, the retail price is expected to jump to $1,159.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

