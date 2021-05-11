SteelSeries Rival 5 is the “Ultimate Game-Changing Mouse”

Breaking from all the new gaming laptop news today, SteelSeries has announced the SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse and is touting it as a true game-changer. While gaming mice come in different designs, they often target specific games like RPGs, FPS, or MMOs. The Rival 5, on the other hand, was designed to be a “single solution for gamers who play multiple games across different genres.”

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

According to the company, the Rival 5 delivers fit, function, and fashion and is the chameleon of mice:

Fit: Building on SteelSeries’ history of innovative mouse design, the Rival 5 fits like a glove. Crafted with a universal ergonomic shape, it delivers superb comfort for any hand size and grip style and provides easy access to the intuitive side buttons for lightning-fast decisions in any game.

Function: When you switch from Fortnite to Hitman 3 to Apex Legends, this mouse is ready to go. Featuring 9 programmable buttons, each fully customizable for the player’s most important hotkeys, and the 5-button quick action side panel layout features a toggle switch for fast and efficient in-game actions.

Fashion: Like a chameleon, players can change their color scheme to adapt to specific games. Brilliant PrismSync Lighting provides 10 zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp colors that bring RGB to the next level. The color schemes can be easily synchronized with other SteelSeries products, and even react to in-game cues.

Streamlined and lightweight, the Rival 5 gaming mouse was built for speed and performance and weighs just 85 grams. The Super Mesh Cable allows for easier movement with less drag. With its TrueMove Air Sensor, this gaming mouse has 1-to-1 tracking with 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration, and its Golden Micro IP54 switches are rated for up to 80 million clicks.

Save The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse.

The mouse can be customized using the SteelSeries GG Windows software as well. Gamers can configure its nine buttons and easily modify the 10-zone RGB lighting zones. In addition, the Rival 5 supports Discord and GameSense-enabled apps for in-game event and chat notifications.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse is available in North America for US$59.99/CA$79.99, EMEA for €69.99, and APAC for $69.99 at SteelSeries.com. Check back soon for our full review!

What do you think about the SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse? Are you thinking about picking one up based on the specifications? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

Last Updated on May 11, 2021.

Save