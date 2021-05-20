New on Netflix May 21-27: No escaping Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between May 14-20th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May and June if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix May 21-27th list, headlined by Zach Snyder’s Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista.

May 21

Army of the Dead (NETFLIX FILM): After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs. The Neighbor: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸): Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios 🇺🇸

May 25

Home 🇺🇸

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people. Nail Bomber: Manhunt (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

May 27

Black Space (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school. Blue Miracle ( NETFLIX FILM): The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys’ home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys’ home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage. Eden (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

Created by Justin Leach (“Ghost in the Shell 2”), Yasuhiro Irie (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) directs the story of robots raising the last human child. Soy Rada: Serendipity (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇦🇷): The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 21-27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

Last Updated on May 20, 2021.