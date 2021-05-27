Here’s everything Acer announced today

Acer held an event today in which they announced a flurry of devices and refreshes. One of which was the Acer TravelMate P6 which we already had a first look at. Acer makes some great devices for gamers, professionals, and consumers alike.

Here is the quick and dirty rundown of everything that was announced at the Acer event today.

Acer 2021 Announcements

SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D

is a suite of experiences empowered by cutting-edge optical solutions plus display and sensory technologies that bring the virtual world to a more physical dimension, delivering stereoscopic 3D experiences in a new, intuitive way. Content literally floats in front of the screen, allowing creators to examine their creations in real-time and 360 degrees—without the need for specialized glasses. Acer also announced the SpatialLabs Developer Program for Unreal Engine developers interested in presenting projects with SpatialLabs. Those enrolled in the program will receive a ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype notebook, the first realization of the new experience.

ConceptD Creator Notebooks

(CC715-72G), Acer’s flagship convertible creator notebook has been updated to include the powerful new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11800H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. A ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro (CC715-72P) is also available, featuring up to an Intel® Xeon® W-11955M processor and NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 or A3000 Laptop GPUs for creators desiring even greater performance in professional applications and support. In addition, the newest models include dual Thunderbolt® 4 ports. The ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) will be available in North America starting at USD $2,499. Acer also updated its ConceptD 3 line, which includes 14-inch convertible (CC314-72G) and traditional (CN314-72G) designs. A ConceptD 3 Pro (CN314-72P) and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC314-72P) are also available, both featuring up to an Intel® Core™ i7 processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz and NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU. All of the ConceptD 3 form factors and sizes have been updated to include an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Commercial and consumer models will ship with various graphics options to suit a variety of workloads and specialties, including the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC314-73G) will be available in North America in December starting at USD $1,599.99.

New Predator Triton and Helios Series Gaming Notebooks As Well As Peripherals

5G Dongle accessory unleashes the potential of a computer’s built-in Intel® Killer™ Network Solution via a USB 3.1 Type-C port. On top of providing blazing fast 5G speeds and enabling a computer to be used as a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, the dongle prioritizes bandwidth allocation and reduces latency in order to improve a user’s overall gaming experience. The Predator Cestus 335 ergonomic gaming mouse includes a PixArt 3370 sensor and 2,000 Hz polling rate, allowing every movement, shot or heal to be placed with pinpoint precision. It features five color-coded DPI levels, capping out at 19,000 DPI, allowing placers to easily set and cycle between sensitivity thresholds. It includes 10 programmable buttons that can be configured into five profiles. A hyper-fast scroll button allows users to browse the web and scroll through forums at super speeds.

Four New Chromebooks – First 17-inch Model, First Evo model

(CB514-1H) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 (CB514-1W) deliver maximum power and performance with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a 10-hour battery and a durable design with a 14-inch display in a traditional clamshell design. It will be available in N. America in Aug starting at USD $599.99. The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H/T) provides everyday performance in a compact design and long 15-hour battery life. It will be available in N. America in July starting at USD $269.99.

New Swift X Thin-and-Light With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics, AMD 5000 Processors

The new Swift X (SFX14-41G) leverages the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU combined with an 100% sRGB display to offer mobile creative professionals powerful performance on the go, plus up to 17 hours of battery life. It will be available in N. America in June starting at USD $899.99.

New Predator Monitors Offer Something For Everyone, From Console Enthusiasts To The Hardcore Gamers

is an esports-oriented 37.5-inch monitor with a UWQHD+ 175Hz (overclocked) display and a 0.3 G to G response time, curved to offer more immersive gameplay. It will be available in N. America in September with prices starting at USD$1,999.99. The Predator X28 is a 28-inch TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified gaming monitor with a 155Hz display (overclocked) and Delta E<1 color accuracy. It will be available in N. America in August with prices starting at USD$1,299.99.

Acer Gaming Desktops Refreshed With New Processors and Graphics

series features an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 GPU and up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory. It will be available in N. America in July with prices starting at USD $1,199. The new Nitro 50 N50-620 comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 Ti series graphics and up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory. It will be available in N. America in July with prices starting at USD $949.

New Premium TravelMate P6 Notebooks for Professionals

clamshell models are updated with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors and are lightweight starting at just 2.4 pounds and measure only 0.6 inches, making them ideal for business travelers. They will be available in N. America in December with prices starting at USD $1,299.99. The Acer Connect M5 5G Mobile WiFi router is a portable 5G device for traveling professionals with onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) allowing up to 32 different devices to connect to the internet at once, while a Gigabit LAN (Ethernet) port offers added stability in connection if needed.

You can find more information about these devices and more on Acer’s website.

