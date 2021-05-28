Now playing on Plex June 2021: Salt, Aeon Flux, The Terminal, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2021 addition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into June 2021!

Now Playing On Plex June 2021

Salt: Streaming on Plex June 2021

Aeon Flux

Beavis and Butthead Do America

Criminal

Drive Angry

The Ghost Writer

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

I am Love

In the Fade

Lemon

The Little Death

Marauders

Noah

Salt

The Terminal

Still Streaming On Plex June 2021

Ghost in the Shell: Streaming on Plex June 2021

13

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun After.Life

Alone in the Dark

Battle Royale

Black Sheep

Blitz

Bobby

Bronson

The Brothers Bloom

Cake

Candy

Cashback

Child 44

Clerks II

Coherence

The Collector

The Crazies

Cube

Cube 2

Cube Zero

Deadfall

Death Proof

Derailed

The Descent

The Descent Part 2

Detachment

The Devils’ Rejects

Diary of the Dead

DOA: Dead or Alive

Eden Lake

Europa Report

The Fall

Flowers of War

Formula 51

Four Lions

Frailty

Frank

Gallipoli

Ghost in the Shell

Ginger Snaps

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

God Bless America

Grave Encounters

Halloween II

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

High Rise

Highlander

Hobo with a Shotgun

The Homesman

House of 1000 Corpses

House of Sand and Fog

The Hunter

I Give it a Year

I Saw the Devil

I Spit on Your Grave

The Infiltrator

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Kind of new York

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Limey

A Little Bit of Heaven

Maggie

The Man from Earth

The Man from Nowhere

The Matador

Mean Machine

Melancholia

The Messenger

The Mexican

Monster

Monsters

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

P2

The Paperboy

Peep Show

The Prince and Me

The Proposition

A Royal Affair

Rules of Engagement

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Seeking Justice

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Short Term 12

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Solace

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stir of Echoes

Superhero Movie

Take this Waltz

Teeth

Train to Busan

Traitor

Transsiberian

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Warrior

White Bird in a Blizzard

Catch Before It Leaves

Cold Comes The Night: Streaming on Plex June 2021

Ace in the Hole

American Ultra

Angel of Death

Armour of God

Assassination Games

Attack Force

Black Dawn

Blood and Bone

Breakdown

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Chumscrubber

Cold Comes the Night

Compliance

The Crossing Guard

Dance Flick

The Dead Zone

Dear White People

The Death and Life of Bobby Z

Defendor

Desperate Measures

Dracula 2000

The Duchess

The End of the Affair

Exposed

Flawless

Flight of Fury

The Foreigner

The Ghost and the Darkness

Glory Daze

Gutshot Straight

Hesher

The Hole

Jason and the Argonauts

Joe

Kicking & Screaming

Kin

Knock Off

The Lazarus Project

Let the Right One in

The Little Prince

Lonely Hearts

Loose Cannons

Love the Coopers

Man on Wire

Mother and Child

Never Back Down: No Surrender

The Ninth Gate

The Order

Out for a Kill

Pawn Shop Chronicles

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Pistol Whipped

The Possession

Prince Avalanche

The Prince

Project A2

Shadow Man

The Shepherd

The Signal

Swept Away

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

U Turn

Under Suspicion

Warrior

