Now playing on Plex June 2021: Salt, Aeon Flux, The Terminal, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2021 addition.
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into June 2021!
Now Playing On Plex June 2021
- Aeon Flux
- Beavis and Butthead Do America
- Criminal
- Drive Angry
- The Ghost Writer
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- I am Love
- In the Fade
- Lemon
- The Little Death
- Marauders
- Noah
- Salt
- The Terminal
Still Streaming On Plex June 2021
- 13
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- After.Life
- Alone in the Dark
- Battle Royale
- Black Sheep
- Blitz
- Bobby
- Bronson
- The Brothers Bloom
- Cake
- Candy
- Cashback
- Child 44
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- The Collector
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Cube Zero
- Deadfall
- Death Proof
- Derailed
- The Descent
- The Descent Part 2
- Detachment
- The Devils’ Rejects
- Diary of the Dead
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Eden Lake
- Europa Report
- The Fall
- Flowers of War
- Formula 51
- Four Lions
- Frailty
- Frank
- Gallipoli
- Ghost in the Shell
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- God Bless America
- Grave Encounters
- Halloween II
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- High Rise
- Highlander
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- The Homesman
- House of 1000 Corpses
- House of Sand and Fog
- The Hunter
- I Give it a Year
- I Saw the Devil
- I Spit on Your Grave
- The Infiltrator
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Kind of new York
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- The Limey
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- Maggie
- The Man from Earth
- The Man from Nowhere
- The Matador
- Mean Machine
- Melancholia
- The Messenger
- The Mexican
- Monster
- Monsters
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- P2
- The Paperboy
- Peep Show
- The Prince and Me
- The Proposition
- A Royal Affair
- Rules of Engagement
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Seeking Justice
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Short Term 12
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Solace
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Stir of Echoes
- Superhero Movie
- Take this Waltz
- Teeth
- Train to Busan
- Traitor
- Transsiberian
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Warrior
- White Bird in a Blizzard
Catch Before It Leaves
- Ace in the Hole
- American Ultra
- Angel of Death
- Armour of God
- Assassination Games
- Attack Force
- Black Dawn
- Blood and Bone
- Breakdown
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- The Chumscrubber
- Cold Comes the Night
- Compliance
- The Crossing Guard
- Dance Flick
- The Dead Zone
- Dear White People
- The Death and Life of Bobby Z
- Defendor
- Desperate Measures
- Dracula 2000
- The Duchess
- The End of the Affair
- Exposed
- Flawless
- Flight of Fury
- The Foreigner
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Glory Daze
- Gutshot Straight
- Hesher
- The Hole
- Jason and the Argonauts
- Joe
- Kicking & Screaming
- Kin
- Knock Off
- The Lazarus Project
- Let the Right One in
- The Little Prince
- Lonely Hearts
- Loose Cannons
- Love the Coopers
- Man on Wire
- Mother and Child
- Never Back Down: No Surrender
- The Ninth Gate
- The Order
- Out for a Kill
- Pawn Shop Chronicles
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Pistol Whipped
- The Possession
- Prince Avalanche
- The Prince
- Project A2
- Shadow Man
- The Shepherd
- The Signal
- Swept Away
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
- U Turn
- Under Suspicion
- Warrior
Last Updated on May 28, 2021.