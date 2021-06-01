JMGO O1 Pro 4K compatible ultra-short throw projector co-engineered with Leica

Over the past few years, projectors have been getting more affordable. Ultra-short throw projectors are gaining popularity as well, due to the short distance from your wall they can be set up. JMGO has just launched two new ultra-short throw projectors on Indiegogo, one of which is co-engineered with Leica and Dynaudio. While a company you haven’t heard of before, JMGO has been around since 2011.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Ultra-short throw being the key feature here, these latest projectors display a 100″ picture from 10- and 9-inches away respectively. While both models have Dynaudio audio technology, the O1 Pro model has an optical engine that was co-engineered by Leica, a leader in the camera and lens industry.

“It’s been an honor to partner with Leica on the JMGO O1 Pro, co-engineered with Leica, our first product born from this strategic partnership. With the rising popularity of home theater projectors and our continued commitment to providing versatile options to consumers, we look forward to continuing JMGO’s global expansion and delivering immersive large-screen experiences to new markets.” Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO

The O1 series projectors feature plenty of other features as well. These include wall color calibration, super-fast picture correction (auto keystone correction and auto focus), an eye protection system with anti-glare and automatic low blue light mode that senses when a pet or person approaches, built-in Alexa for voice control of music, smart home control, news, weather and more, and JMGO’s 24/7 Companion Mode OS, called Luna OS, features music visualizer, message board, weather dashboard, digital art gallery by MANA, and more. The JMGO O1 Pro goes one step further with two additional AI cameras for front-enabled gesture control and Auto-Brightness Adjustment for optimal viewing.

JMGO O1 series ultra short throw projector.

Features and specifications of the JMGO O1 and O1 Pro projectors include:

Super close range projection – ultra-short throw ratio

Wall color calibration – accurate colors on non-white walls

Zero-perception, super-fast picture correction – auto keystone correction + autofocus

Eye protection system – anti-glare and automatic low blue light mode that senses when a pet or person

approaches

Built-in Alexa – voice command to control movies, music, smart home control, news, weather and more

LUNA OS – JMGO’s 24/7 companion mode OS featuring music visualizer, bulletin board, weather dashboard, digital art gallery by MANA, and more. Classic mode – new visual interface Companion mode – artistic and practical smart gadgets



JMGO O1 JMGO O1 Pro Optical engine Self-developed Co-engineered with Leica Sound • Co-created with Dynaudio

• 2x 7W rubidium magnetic speaker

• 760cc large sound cavity • Co-created with Dynaudio

• 2x 10W rubidium magnetic speaker

• 1090cc large sound cavity Throw ratio 0.25:1 (100″ from 10″ away) 0.21:1 (100″ from 9″ away) Chipset MediaTek MT9669 MediaTek MT9669 Brightness 800 ANSI lumens 1250 ANSI lumens NTSC color gamut 120% 120% Color temperature 3,500-13,000K 3,500-13,000K Picture distortaion rate <1% <0.5% Contrast ratio 5000:1 6000:1 Best viewed 80″ (60-100″ supported) 100″ (70-110″ supported) Resolution 1920×1080 FHD, 4K-compatible 1920×1080 FHD, 4K-compatible Storage 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM External I/O ports 2x USB, 2x HDMI, SPDIF, LAN 2x USB, 2x HDMI, SPDIF, LAN Supports Dolby Audio, DTS, Bluetooth, HDMI Dolby Audio, DTS, Bluetooth, HDMI Dimensions 308 x 235 x 97mm (12.1 x 9.3 x 3.8″) 380 x 311 x 116mm (15 x 12.2 x 4.6″) Weight 2.3 kg (5.1 lb) 4 kg (8.8 lb) Price starting at US$699 starting at US$859

The JMGO O1 and O1 Pro are now available on Indiegogo. Starting at US$699, the O1 is expected to ship in August while the O1 Pro (starting at $859) is expected to ship in September. Although it just launched, the campaign has already blown past its $10,000 fixed goal.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

What do you think about the JMGO 01 and O1 Pro 4K-compatible ultra short throw projectors? Are you going to be backing the campaign?

Last Updated on June 1, 2021.