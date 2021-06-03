New on Netflix June 4-10: Go on an adventure in the post-apocalyptic Sweet Tooth adaptation

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between June 4-10th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix June 4-10th list, headlined by the TV series adaptation of the DC Vertigo comic Sweet Tooth.

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward. Human: The World Within (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) 🇨🇦: Cutting-edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body.

🇨🇦: Cutting-edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Sweet Tooth (NETFLIX SERIES): On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇳🇱): Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute to the curious.

June 7

Vampire Academy 🇺🇸

June 9

Awake (NETFLIX FILM): After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food. LA’s Finest: Season 2 🇺🇸

Tragic Jungle (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

June 10

A Haunted House 2 🇺🇸

Camellia Sisters 🇺🇸

Late Night 🇨🇦

Locombianos (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): Four of Colombia’s funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 4-10th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

