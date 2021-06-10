2021 Verizon offers tech ideas for dads and grads

Dads and grads. It happens every June without fail. So it’s time to dig deep and buy something for someone you love, and Verizon thinks it has the perfect dads and grads list.

Now, some of you may think Verizon only does cellular services and smartphones. But the company also operates a retail business with an assortment of devices and peripherals. Most of these things are appealing to dads and grads, hence the list below. Check it out and maybe you’ll find something they’ll like!

Dads and Grads Verizon Gift Ideas

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Smartphone: Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, the ultimate self-expression smartphone with 5G Ultra Wideband speeds. Level up your photos and videos with a multi-lens camera featuring 30x Space Zoom, a 64 MP high-resolution camera, and head-turning 8K video. Cinema-quality features like Vlogger View let you simultaneously record on the front and back camera and Director’s View helps you adjust angles in real-time like a pro. Perfect for dads and grads!

Fitbit Sense Watch: Meet Fitbit Sense, Fitbit's first-ever advanced health smartwatch. Learn to understand your body's response to stress with the EDA Scan app, get a heart rhythm assessment with the Fitbit ECG app and use the skin temperature sensor to keep an eye on trends

MOGA XP5-X+ Gaming Controller: Play your favorite Xbox games while on the go with the XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Gaming Controller. This comfortable, mobile controller works with compatible Android mobile devices, tablets, or PCs² to help you play over 100 Xbox games

Oculus Quest 2: Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. Great for dads and grads!

JBL 2.0 Soundbar: Enhance your home theater experience with the Bar 2.0 All-in-One Soundbar. This compact, soundbar fits neatly underneath your TV, blending in seamlessly with the rest of your home theater system.

Sony Truly Earbuds: Pump up your favorite jams with the Truly Wireless Earbuds with Extra Bass. These truly wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for a smooth, seamless connection.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Designed for athletes, these high-performance earphones feature adjustable secure-fit ear hooks for added comfort and stability. Take on even your toughest routines thanks to a powerful reinforced design that helps resists sweat and water damage.

Buy a 5G Phone Get One:

Trade-In Your Old Or Broken Phone: And get a new 5G phone on Verizon, visit the site for more details.

Last Updated on June 10, 2021.