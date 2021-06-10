New on Netflix June 11-17: Zombies return in Black Summer Season 2

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between June 11-17th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix June 11-17th list, headlined by the TV series adaptation of the DC Vertigo comic Sweet Tooth.

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): It's another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Lupin: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes.

Skater Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Trese (NETFLIX ANIME): Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Wish Dragon (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇳): Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

June 13

The Devil Below 🇺🇸

Picture a Scientist 🇺🇸

June 14

ÉLITE Short Stories (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): ÉLITE Short Stories, four new stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new year in Las Encinas.

ÉLITE Short Stories, four new stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new year in Las Encinas. The Sun is Also a Star 🇨🇦

June 15

Desperado 🇨🇦

FTA 🇺🇸

Let’s Eat 🇺🇸

Life of Crime 🇺🇸

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity! Sir! No Sir! 🇺🇸

Unwind Your Mind (NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE): On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed). Viewers can create a path based on their in-the-moment feelings and time constraints, and the Sleep journey can even end with a bedtime story. With its welcoming animation, and featuring the thoughtful communication style that's made the Headspace app beloved by millions, Unwind Your Mind is an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to kick off or deepen their relationship with a meditation practice, or maybe just finally get a good night's rest. Unwind Your Mind is the third installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, following the series Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep which are now streaming.

Workin' Moms: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.

June 16

The Hurricane Heist 🇨🇦

Lowriders 🇺🇸

Penguin Town (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Silver Skates (NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺): On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat's daughter as forces try to keep them apart.

Spider-Man: Far from Home 🇨🇦

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

The Gift: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden's cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): It's another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

Katla (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇸): In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen. Silver Linings Playbook 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 11-17th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

Last Updated on June 10, 2021.