New Blade 14, Raptor 27 monitor, and 130W USB-C GaN charger coming from Razer

During the company’s first ever E3 keynote today, Razer announced the return of the Razer Blade 14, touting it as the “world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop.” Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX coupled with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, the new Blade 14 offers the fastest gaming performance in its class.

Razer Blade 14

The Razer Blade 14 laptop.

After a three-year hiatus, the Razer Blade 14 boasts an optional Quad HD 165Hz display, per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, THX Spatial Audio, and plenty of ports. With an 8-core, 16-thread processor that has a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, the Blade 14 is not only great for gaming but also for content creators.

“When we introduced the Blade 14 in 2013, Razer challenged the industry to think bigger, yet smaller. The original Blade 14 revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape, earned laptop of the decade, and brought us to where we are today. The new Blade 14 aims to shake up the industry once again by combining Razer’s decade worth of experience in crafting ultra-compact and high-end gaming machines with the power and efficiency of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. We are thrilled to bring the ultimate mobile gaming experience to gamers with the Razer Blade 14.” Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit

Other features of the new Blade 14 laptop include:

144Hz Full HD or 165Hz Quad HD display option

100% sRGB coverage (Full HD)

100% DCI-P3 coverage (Quad HD)

Compact dimensions (0.66 x 8.66 x 12.59″)

Vapor chamber cooling system

720p webcam

IR sensor for Windows Hello login

Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack

The all-new Razer Blade 14 starts at US$1799.99/€1,999.99 MSRP and is available now at Razer.com, RazerStore retail locations, and with select retail partners.

Razer Raptor 27

The Razer Raptor 27 QHD gaming monitor.

The company’s Raptor 27 gaming monitor is getting an update as well. Not only has the refresh rate been boosted to 165Hz for this QHD monitor, but it is also the worlds first THX Certified PC monitor. THX Certification requires a monitor undergoes over 400 tests and ensures that color, tone, and images are displayed as intended by their creators.

Other specifications include support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR400 capability, and 1ms response time. With an elegant matte-black finish and a forged aluminum base, the Raptor 27 features Razer Chrome RGB lighting, a fabric back, and built-in cable management channels. An optional VESA compatible mounting plate will also be available for added flexibility.

The new Razer Raptor 27 will be available in early Q3 2021 for US$799.99/€999.99 MSRP at Razer.com and select retailers later.

Razer USB-C GaN Charger

The Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger.

Finally, the company also announced its first Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger:

Utilizing cutting-edge GaN technology, the new charger is perfect for gamers, prosumers, or those on-the-go. Offering up to 130W of combined charging power between the two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, it enables customers to charge their smartphone, tablet, or laptop, while being small enough to easily fit in a pocket. Razer press release

The Razer USB-C GaN Charger is available now for US$179.99/€179.99 MSRP on Razer.com and at RazerStore retail locations.

