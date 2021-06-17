New on Netflix June 18-24: Kevin Hart stars in Fatherhood

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between June 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix June 18-24th list, headlined by Kevin Hart in Fatherhood, which is based on a true story.

June 18

A Family (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery. Fatherhood (NETFLIX FILM): After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

June 19

Booksmart 🇨🇦

Nevertheless (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?

June 21

Long Shot 🇨🇦

June 22

Blinded by the Light 🇨🇦

The Kitchen 🇨🇦

This Is Pop (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) 🇺🇸: Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.

June 23

Good on Paper (NETFLIX FILM): After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

Sisters on Track (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging and a brighter future.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 18-24th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on June 17, 2021.