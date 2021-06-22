HP introduces two new monitors, including “world’s first Zoom-certified” monitor

Even though laptops have arguably become the go-to when it comes to work and play these days, there’s still a need for monitors. Whether in the office or at home, a monitor often offers up a larger display than laptops can offer. HP has introduced two new monitors today, including the HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor, the world’s first to be certified by Zoom.

These two new monitors are aimed at businesses with hybrid work environments, and even students who may find themselves continuing to learn in a hybrid environment come the fall.

“The way we work, learn, and play has forever changed. Displays have become centerpieces for business workers and lifelong learners as they navigate their work and school days in hybrid environments. Whether you want to collaborate or be productive on any device, HP has the perfect display to fit your life.” Joanne Bugos, global head of Personal Systems Displays Solutions, HP Inc.”

HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor

In the past, a simple webcam usually sufficed. Over the past year, visual and audio quality have become two growing features of importance given the increase in video conferencing, like Zoom. According to an HP study earlier this year, the better you look and sound while using video conferencing platforms, the more confident you are.

The HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor.

The HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor does just that. With a 5MP high-quality camera with an independent tilt option, the monitor provides better facial focus and more accurate colour and light. The latest HP monitor also features built-in speakers and dual microphones for better sound.

Features of the HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor include:

Look Great. Sound Great.: Say goodbye to blurry images or muffled sound on video calls. With speakers and a mic that produce full, rich sound and a 5MP webcam with 25 degrees of tilt adjustability for perfect angles, pop-up action for privacy, and improved Windows Hello support, you’ll present your best on every call.

Enhanced Viewing Comfort: Much of our world operates on screens now, so working long hours in front of a monitor can be tiring and impactful to productivity. HP Eye Ease with TÜV Rheinland Hardware Low Blue Light Certification helps keep you comfortable throughout your day by reducing blue light without the yellow color shift.

Endless Adjustability: Work effortlessly with 4-way ergonomics that help keep your neck, shoulders, and back comfortable throughout the day. Customize tilt, height, swivel and pivot settings to fit you, your desk, and your needs, and you’ll easily see the FHD monitor and 3-sided Micro-Edge 23.8-inch diagonal screen perfectly from virtually any viewing angle.

Environmentally Aware. Responsibly Made.: Choose a monitor that not only scores high for its functionalities, but also low for its environmental impact. Its plastics consist of over 80% recycled materials , and its recyclable packaging is 100% sustainably sourced. Additionally, this monitor is ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® registered.

Packed with ports including HDMI, DisplayPort™, USB-B plus four USB ports.

Personalize brightness and color settings or set up security protocols all without the OSD. With HP Display Center installed, you have the control.

HP Display Manager makes remote management of the monitor easy. Simplify deployment, asset tracking, and remotely control monitor settings, like turning the power off.

Get peace of mind with a 3-year warranty.

The HP E24mv G4 Conferencing Monitor is expected to be available in August. Pricing is expected to be available closer to product availability.

HP M27fd USB-C Monitor

The second monitor announced by HP is the M27fd USB-C Monitor, which is the company’s first “Works with Chromebook” certified monitor. Chromebooks aren’t new; however, with the number of students learning from home over the past year, this monitor easily connects to a Chromebook via USB-C to add a larger display and even power the Chromebook itself. The certification “signifies Google has tested the product to meet specific connectivity, input, and power requirements, so users have a seamless and compliant pairing experience.”

The HP M27fd USB-C Monitor.

Key features of the HP M27fd USB-C Monitor include:

Easily personalize and adjust your display: Customize your display with easy, intuitive HP Display Center software that lets you tailor your settings, partition screens, and even dim the screen.

HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe® Certification: An always-on blue light filter that keeps your eyes comfortable with zero impact on colour accuracy.

Step up to the best: IPS technology brings you clear views from almost any angle. Every seat is the best seat in the house.

27″ FHD display/1080p display: Brilliant visuals and unforgettable quality from a stunning FHD display.

Cable management: Cord and wire pass-through located on the display stand reduces cord-clutter and helps keep your workspace clean and organized.

Highly accurate colour: 99% sRGB colour space for ideal colour reproduction.

Power delivery with USB-C®: View your content on the big screen and charge your device at the same time.

Sustainable design: Designed with sustainability in mind, the plastic enclosures are made with 85% recycled materials and 5% recycled ocean-bound plastics.

The HP M27fd USB-C Monitor is available now for US$299.99 at HP.com.

Last Updated on June 22, 2021.