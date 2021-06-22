Dark Sky weather app gets update but will still be shut down by the end of 2022

Back in April of 2020, Apple purchased the Dark sky weather app, and for a good reason, it’s excellent. But with that purchase, the Dark Sky weather app was pulled from Android and made an iOS-only app. As a result, support for Android ended in July 2020, and support for Apple users will end by the end of 2022.

So with support ending for Apple users by the end of 2022, the Dark Sky weather app is still getting updates. Wait, what? Support ending for Apple users, you say? Why? Because Apple’s goal all along was to integrate what it believes are the best parts of the Dark Sky weather app with its own weather app.

The app is still working fine for now, but in iOS 15, Apple will be bringing Dark Sky features to its own app. Apple just updated the current Dark Sky weather app with the following new improvements and features:

Improved VoiceOver support

Complications on Apple Watch update more frequently

Addresses an issue that could prevent the moon phase from updating

Stability and performance improvements

Some users have said that Apple would be better off just making Dark Sky the default app and getting rid of their own. I agree with this. I sure hope whatever they do to their native app works, but oftentimes they kill an excellent app only to make minor improvements to the native app. So I guess we’ll find out once iOS 15 is available after beta testing.

