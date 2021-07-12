Solar storm heading towards earth could affect cell and GPS signals

A solar storm is caused by eruptions on the surface of the sun. These eruptions and disturbances generally emit outwardly from the sun and can affect our solar system. A large solar storm can affect even Earth and cause issues with cells, GPS, and other signals that we use.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Nasa has said that a large solar storm moving at 1.6 million kilometers per hour (almost 1 million mph) is expected to hit earth sometime today. Because solar storms are magnetic in nature, many of the things we use could be impacted.

What that impact will be can only be guessed at. This isn’t anything new; the earth has been hit by these storms for millions of years and will continue to be hit by them. We’re only now really understanding their impact since our technology can be greatly affected by magnetic disturbances.

National Geographic has a short and informative YouTube video on solar storms you can watch below:

“THE SOLAR WIND IS COMING: Later today, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field. Flowing from an equatorial hole in the sun’s atmosphere, wind speeds could top 500 km/s. Full-fledged geomagnetic storms are unlikely, but lesser geomagnetic unrest could spark high latitude auroras,” read the post on their website. There will be a view of fascinating celestial lighting for people living at the North or South Pole caused by the solar storm. Spaceweather.com added that the Earth’s outer atmosphere could be heated due to solar storms, which could have a direct effect on the satellites. This could cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal, and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also blow transformers. As per the US space agency, NASA, the speed of the solar storm could even go beyond the expected 1.6 million kilometers per hour. India dot com

It will be interesting to see if anyone actually sees the affect of this solar storm.

Let us know if you experience any disturbances today. Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 12, 2021.