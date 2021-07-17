SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch review: A must-have for any vehicle

I grew up being told I should always have a pair of jumper cables in my car, along with a flashlight, spare warm coat, some blankets, and other assorted survival items. It was good advice; you never know when you might break down. These days, you can replace the flashlight and jumper cables with a SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch.

I’ve been a fan of battery pack jump starters for a few years now. The SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch isn’t anything that new. There are many battery pack jumper kits, but this one integrates a powerful LED flashlight with the battery pack. Read on for the full review of the SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch.

Specifications

The SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch has the following features and specifications:

Capacity: 29.6Wh

29.6Wh Weight: 23.5oz

23.5oz USB Output: 5V-2.4A

5V-2.4A Starting Current: 200A

200A Multi-Mode LED Light: On, SOS and Pulse

On, SOS and Pulse Operating Temperature: 0-140º F

0-140º F Dimensions: 10.5″ x 2.375″

10.5″ x 2.375″ Input: 5V-2.4A

5V-2.4A Jumper Voltage: 12vdc

12vdc Peak Current: 600A

600A Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Lithium Polymer UL Certified

IP65 Rated

Spark-Free 6-Point Safety Protection System

Jumpstarts a wide array of vehicles: Up to 5.0L V8 (gas) and 2.0L (diesel)

What’s In The Box

PowerUp 600 Torch

USB-C Charging Cable

Car Charging Adapter

Smart Cable/Jumper Leads

Hardshell Case

Manual and Documentation

In the box

Design

The SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch aesthetic models itself after old-school flashlights. This thing reminds me of the flashlights my dad would buy back in the ’80s. It’s made of plastic, with the grip having a rubberized feel to it for better grip.

The PowerUp 600 Torch feels well built, but the front end of it doesn’t look as if it will hold up to a big fall. I like the choice of a rectangle-shaped front end rather than a round one; it just looks nice. The main power button for the torch is located where most flashlight power buttons are located.

The end of the PowerUp 600 Torch has a removable cap that has a tether on it to prevent you from losing it, nice touch. Under that cap, you’ll find the USB-A port for charging any device, USB-C port for charging the Torch, Smart Cable connector, and battery level indicator.

Speaking of the Smart Cable. It plugs into the back of the PowerUp 600 Torch, which delivers the power through the cable, to the leads, into your battery. This cable is probably a foot long, and I think SCOSCHE could make it longer. It would have been nice if it were longer as sometimes there are situations when you need something a bit longer.

One last design bit before we move on. The hardshell case is absolutely awesome. It is very well made and offers a lot of protection for the PowerUp 600 Torch. It also has nice web pockets to keep your Smart Cable tucked away. There’s even room for a few other items if you want to keep something else with the Torch.

Overall, I think SCOSCHE tried to make the design as familiar as possible, which I think was a good move. Though I feel the front end is a little less than rugged, the Torch is well built. It fits in hand nicely, and I think most people will appreciate the design.

Ports

Ease of Use

The SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch is very simple to use. The flashlight portion works like any other flashlight. Just hold the button down for a second, and the 300 lumens LED light will fire up; push it again, and the brightness goes down; push it a third time, and SOS mode is active; push it a fourth time, and it blinks rapidly.

Using the jumper portion of the Torch is also very simple. While the company says it has a spark-free 6-point safety protection system, I still always follow basic safety measures when jumping a car. Connect the red lead to the positive pole on the battery, then connect the black lead to the negative pole, and you should be pulling power from the Torch to the battery.

Give it a minute or two to do its thing and then attempt to turn the vehicle on. Once you have the car started, remove the negative lead and then the positive lead, and you should be all set.

The PowerUp 600 Torch also has the ability to charge your iPad, iPhone, or any Android device. Just plug the USB-A end of your charging cable into the back of the Torch and the other end to your device, and you’re charging.

Overall, the PowerUp 600 Torch is very easy to use. No one should have any issues operating this device.

The case

Battery Life

Battery life is going to vary wildly. It really depends on how often you use it and what sort of vehicle you’re jumping with the PowerUp 600 Torch. I was able to jump a riding mower battery several times and charge my iPhone and still have plenty of life left.

Price/Value

Priced at US$99.99 the SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch is well priced and well worth the cost.

In the hand

Wrap Up

Back in the day, we all had jumper cables in our cars. The problem with jumper cables is that you need another car to jump you, which is not always convenient. The SCOSCHE PowerUp 600 Torch is a must-have because it’s compact, comes with a high-output flashlight, and can jump your car without needing bulky cables or another car. I highly recommend the PowerUp 600 Torch; it’s the perfect addition to your emergency car kit.

Nailed it Crazy bright LED light

Multiple light settings

Hardshell case

Great build quality

Nailed it Crazy bright LED light

Multiple light settings

Hardshell case

Great build quality

Nice design Needs work My only real complaint is that the jumper lead cable could have been longer, or maybe include one short set and one longer set