Samsung Galaxy Unpacked unfolds August 11th

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has arguably become as big and as followed as Apple’s Keynote presentations. Samsung has really spent a lot of time on these events to amplify the hype behind its latest products. Other companies are trying to do the same, like OnePlus, but Samsung and Apple have really done the best jobs on these presentations.

I’ve been to a few Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events, and they are something special. This year, the event has had more than its share of leaks, but we won’t get into that here. The official email and official press release hit our inbox last night, and Samsung seems to be teasing a foldable device. Maybe the next generation of the Galaxy Fold or Flip?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set to take place virtually again; no word on when they’ll have an in-person event again. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT is when you can tune in. The event is always made available on the company’s YouTube channel and its website, so keep an eye out there.

To celebrate the event, Samsung has just opened up its Reserve Now for its next flagship. Customers who reserve early can access exclusive offers from Samsung, including 12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit, and a special pre-order offer.

Whatever is introduced and whatever is announced, it will likely create a buzz around the tech community because it wouldn’t be an Unpacked event if it didn’t. We’ll see what Samsung shows off in a few weeks.

Last Updated on July 21, 2021.