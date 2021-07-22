Get ready for Battlefield 2042 with this WD_BLACK bundle

When gaming on a PC, or any platform for that matter, speed can make a difference. Fortunately, with a gaming PC, you can upgrade your system with components like a WD_BLACK SSD drive.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Western Digital has just released a limited-edition WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle ahead of the upcoming fall release of the next installment in EA/Dice’s Battlefield FPS series. The WD_BLACK SN750 SSD, which we previously reviewed, offers sequential read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s read and up to 3,000MB/s write speeds.

“EA and DICE are committed to ensuring Battlefield players have the best gaming experience— a mission which drives our WD_BLACK brand. Battlefield 2042 brings a vast new world full of immersive maps and dynamic gameplay to the FPS genre, and we’re excited to be a part of this bold new chapter.” Susan Park, vice president of Product Marketing, Western Digital

During our testing, this NVMe SSD loaded faster than other NVMe SSDs we tested it against and substantially faster than a SATA SSD. Not only did games load faster, but load times between levels or after dying were also significantly decreased, letting you play longer and get back in the game sooner.

“The WD_BLACK brand’s reputation as a leader in gaming storage solutions along with its commitment to providing players the best gaming experience through its high-quality line of performance SSDs led us to team up with Western Digital as the official Gaming Storage Partner for Battlefield 2042.” Kabir Kumar, Sr. Brand Director at EA

1x Battlefield 2042-themed WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD drive

1x Full Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition PC Game Code (Battlefield 2042 game not available for download with code until the game’s release on October 22, 2021)

Access to exciting preorder benefits, including in-game content, when using the PC game code before game availability

Gamers in select countries can preorder their bundle now from the Western Digital Store and at select retailers like Amazon, with an MSRP of US$114.99 (500GB bundle) and $179.99 (1TB bundle). Given the cost of the game itself will be around $60 for the base game, this is a pretty sweet deal.

What do you think about the WD_BLACK SN750 SE Bundle for Battlefield 2042? Are you going to be upgrading your rig? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on July 22, 2021.