New on Netflix July 23-29: “By the power of Grayskull!” He-man is back…

July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺): In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team
- Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.
- Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.
- The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM): After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES): The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist.
- Wrath of Man 🇨🇦
July 24
July 26
July 27
- All American: Season 3 🇺🇸
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 🇨🇦
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco 🇨🇦
- Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!
- The Operative 🇺🇸
July 28
- Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.
- Fantastic Fungi 🇺🇸
- The Flash: Season 7 🇺🇸
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): In Cali during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.
- Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES): Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷 — NEW EPISODES):Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.
July 29
- Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM): A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME): The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.
Last Updated on July 22, 2021.