New on Netflix July 23-29: “By the power of Grayskull!” He-man is back…

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 23-29th list, which includes the Kevin Smith helmed animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation series and the conclusion of Transformers: War for Cybertron.

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺): In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app. Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom. The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM): After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes. Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES): The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith. Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist.

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist. Wrath of Man 🇨🇦

July 24

Charmed: Season 3 🇺🇸

Django Unchained 🇺🇸

July 26

The Goldfinch 🇨🇦

The Walking Dead: Season 10 🇺🇸🇨🇦

Wynonna Earp: Season 4 🇺🇸

July 27

All American: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Angry Birds Movie 2 🇨🇦

The Last Black Man in San Francisco 🇨🇦

Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork! The Operative 🇺🇸

July 28

Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident. Fantastic Fungi 🇺🇸

The Flash: Season 7 🇺🇸

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): In Cali during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.

In Cali during the ’70s and ’80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry. Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES): Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?

Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art? Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷 — NEW EPISODES):Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.

July 29

Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM): A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own? Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME): The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 22, 2021.