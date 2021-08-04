Samsung has dropped an announcement ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th in the form of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in the United States and sold at AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, and T-Mobile. The tablet will also be available on Samsung’s website and other retailers, with availability starting August 5th.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in Mystic Black, and the starting retail price will be US$669. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi version will begin pre-orders on August 5th, and the starting retail price will be US$529.99. The Wi-Fi version will start shipping in September and be available at retail outlets.

The Wi-Fi model will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Consumers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G or pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) will receive an $80 instant Samsung credit. The FE indicates that this is a “Fan Edition” device.

The specifications and features for the 5G and Wi-Fi versions are below, in case you’re curious:

“The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers today’s tablet users the flexibility they need to enjoy their favorite content from anywhere, and with an ultra-large display, it delivers a premium experience for the smart shopper,” said Leroy Williams, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics America. “Along with our Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Chromebook Go, and Galaxy Book Pro PCs, Samsung is continuing to expand its portfolio with technology that delivers the best in mobility and connectivity to more consumers.” The Galaxy Tab S7 FE helps you race through your to-do list—and your want-to-do list. Study or browse, whether you’re in the park or a coffee shop, with the convenience of using your own connection instead of depending on public WiFi. Powered by the latest 5G network technology, you can rely on the speeds you need to conquer any assignment or binge your favorite show. Sometimes, you need to multi-task—and search the web, take notes, and stream a video, all at once. When a task has you opening multiple tabs or applications, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE handles it all with ease. With Multi-Active Window, you can open up to three apps—all on a single screen. And with App Pair, you can save and quickly launch your favorite combination of apps at the same time in Multi-Active Window. When it’s time to chat with family, friends, or coworkers, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s landscape-oriented front facing camera automatically keeps you in the frame. It’s designed to give you a stunning headshot, so you’ll always look your best on video chat. You’ll sound your best, too, thanks to its 3MIC solution that reduces surrounding noise. And for those with a passion for photography, the camera has new landscape and wide-angle lenses to help you capture the perfect shot. To get even more out of your tablet, add a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Book Cover Keyboard for a protective cover that doubles as a convenient keyboard. With large key sizes for confident keystrokes, and an embedded holder for your S-Pen, you can get the best of a PC experience and a touch-screen tablet. When you’ve finished your to-do list or need a break, it’s easy to wind down on the Galaxy Tab S7 FEespecially with your favorite entertainment. You can enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Samsung TV Plus, and stream more than 160 channels including popular shows, movies, and more. Galaxy users also enjoy access to a free trial of YouTube Premium—putting hours of ad-free entertainment right at your fingertips. Samsung

And as Samsung continues to deliver the flexibility of an always-connected experience to more devices across its computing portfolio, the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available at AT&T and Verizon later this month. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Book Go 5G at AT&T begin August 5 and it will be available in select stores on August 27. Online and in-store availability at Verizon will begin on August 13.

