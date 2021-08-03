HP unveils a whopping line-up of seven new X Series gaming monitors

There have been quite a few announcements with regards to monitors for gamers the past few weeks. HP just unveiled a huge line-up of seven new X Series gaming monitors. Given the line-up, there’s sure to be something for just about every gamer.

Of the seven HP X Series Gaming Monitors, four come with flat IPS displays (27″, 32″, and 34″) while three are curved VA panels (27″ and 32″). Each has a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, a 1ms response time, an adjustable stand, and HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe Certification. The monitors range in price from US$259.99 to $459.99 and are launching between now and October of this year. In addition, each monitor is made with 80% post-consumer recycled materials.

Without further ado, let’s check out the new HP X Series gaming monitors!

HP X Series flat gaming monitors

Key common features of the HP X Series flat gaming monitors include:

Eyesafe® Certified Display: Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Monitors with integrated Eyesafe® displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when gaming for long periods of time.

Adjust your view: Adjust your screen’s height for comfortable viewing with pivot and tilt capabilities.

Sustainably sourced packaging: HP is innovating new ways to reduce the amount of materials in our packaging and to use more recycled materials in the design.Step up to the best: No matter where you stand, an HP IPS monitor delivers clear, vivid images. IPS technology ensures image accuracy and consistency across the ultra-wide viewing spectrum.

165Hz refresh rate: This lightning-fast refresh rate practically removes all artifacting and motion blurring for action that looks crisp and gameplay that feels incredibly responsive

AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology: Game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology.

Console compatibility: Easily connects with your favorite current and next gen gaming consoles – just plug and play.

1-millisecond response time with Overdrive: How fast your pixels can react to changing frames is critical for fast-paced gaming, and a 1-millisecond response time ensures even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur.

Moving Picture Response Time: Greatly reduces motion blur for a more fluid visual experience.

OMEN Gaming Hub: OMEN Gaming Hub is your one place for everything to make your gaming experience better. From software enhancements to hardware control, and live services, OGH elevates play in easy and simple way.

Highly accurate color: With 99% sRGB color space, this HP display provides ideal color reproduction with minimal effort. Perfect for photos, videos—all your creative projects.

Off the desk and on the wall: The display is equipped with standard VESA mounting for showcasing on a wall or swivel arm.

Three-sided micro-edge display: See more of your screen with a threesided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area.

HP X27

HP X Series X27 FHD gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X27 gaming monitor include:

Full HD display: Be prepared for brilliant visuals and crisp images with the unforgettable quality of this stunning FHD display.

Key specifications of the HP X27 include:

Viewable image area: 27 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: IPS

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity: 1x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0

The HP X27 is available now from HP.com for US$259.99.

HP X27q

HP X Series X27q QHD gaming monitors.

Additional key features of the HP X27q gaming monitor include:

HDR 400: Brighten your screen with a HDR 400 panel. Stream HDR games and movies with enhanced contrast on your HDR display, creating a vivid, lifelike visual experience.

QHD Display: Get lost in the captivating definition and ultra-sharp details of 3.7 million pixels. The 2560 x 1440 resolution transforms all your content for a remarkable entertainment experience.

Key specifications of the HP X27q include:

Viewable image area: 27-inch diagonally measured

Panel type: IPS

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: Quad HD (2560 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

The HP X27q is available now from HP.com for US$339.99.

HP X32

HP X Series X32 QHD gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X32 gaming monitor include:

HDR 400: Brighten your screen with a HDR 400 panel. Stream HDR games and movies with enhanced contrast on your HDR display, creating a vivid, lifelike visual experience.

QHD Display: Get lost in the captivating definition and ultra-sharp details of 3.7 million pixels. The 2560 x 1440 resolution transforms all your content for a remarkable entertainment experience.

Key specifications of the HP X32 include:

Viewable image area: 31.5 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: IPS

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

The HP X32 will be available later this month from HP.com for US$389.99.

HP X34

HP X Series X34 WQHD gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X34 gaming monitor include:

HDR 400: Brighten your screen with a HDR 400 panel. Stream HDR games and movies with enhanced contrast on your HDR display, creating a vivid, lifelike visual experience.

Ultra WQHD Display: Give all your entertainment a new level of immersion with impressive 3440 x 1440 resolution.

Key specifications of the HP X34 include:

Viewable image area: 34 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: IPS

Aspect ratio: 21:9

Resolution: UWQHD (3440 x 1440)

Connectivity: 1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0

The HP X34 will be available in September from HP.com for US$459.99.

HP X Series curved gaming monitors

Common features of the HP X Series curved gaming monitors include:

Eyesafe® Certified Display: Eyesafe® certified displays meet TÜV low blue light requirements and Eyesafe® standards for protecting your eyes from harmful blue light without distorting colors. Monitors with integrated Eyesafe® displays help reduce eyestrain and improve eye comfort when gaming for long periods of

time.

time. Adjust your view: Adjust your screen for comfortable viewing with height adjust and tilt capabilities.

OMEN Gaming Hub: OMEN Gaming Hub is your one place for everything to make your gaming experience better. From software enhancements to hardware control, and live services, OGH elevates play in easy and simple way.

VA panel: With a wide, 178-degree viewing angle and better black levels, VA panels elevate your favorite content with a superb contrast ratio for colors that pop.

1500R Curved Display: By bringing the sides of the display even closer, the dramatically curved screen provides an incredibly realistic and immersive gaming experience.

165Hz refresh rate: This lightning-fast refresh rate practically removes all artifacting and motion blurring for action that looks crisp and gameplay that feels incredibly responsive.

Console compatible: Easily connects with your favorite current and next gen gaming consoles – just plug and play.

1 millisecond MPRT: How fast your pixels can react to changing frames is critical for fast-paced gaming, and a 1ms response time ensures even the most action packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur.

Moving Picture Response Time: Greatly reduces motion blur for a more fluid visual experience.

Off the desk and on the wall: The display is equipped with standard VESA mounting for showcasing on a wall or swivel arm.

Three-sided micro-edge display: See more of your screen with a three-sided micro-edge display that maximizes your viewing area.

Sustainably sourced packaging: HP is innovating new way to reduce the amount of materials in our packaging and to use more recycled materials in the design.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology: Game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology.

HP X27c

HP X Series X27c FHD curved gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X27c curved gaming monitor include:

FHD Display: Be prepared for brilliant visuals and crisp images with the unforgettable quality of this stunning FHD display.

Key specifications of the HP X27c include:

Viewable image area: 27 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: VA / Curved

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Connectivity: 1x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (out)

The HP X27c will be available in October from HP.com for US$259.99.

HP X27qc

HP X Series X27qc QHD curved gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X27qc curved gaming monitor include:

QHD Display: Get lost in the captivating definition and ultra-sharp details of 3.7 million pixels. The 2560 x 1440 resolution transforms all your content for a remarkable entertainment experience.

Key specifications of the HP X27qc include:

Viewable image area: 27 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: VA / Curved

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 2560 × 1440 (QHD)

Connectivity: 1x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (out)

The HP X27qc will be available in October from HP.com for US349.99.

HP X34c

HP X Series X32c FHD curved gaming monitor.

Additional key features of the HP X34c curved gaming monitor include:

FHD Display: Be prepared for brilliant visuals and crisp images with the unforgettable quality of this stunning FHD display.

Key specifications of the HP X34c include:

Viewable image area: 31.5 inch diagonally measured

Panel type: VA / Curved

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Connectivity: 1x DisplayPort™ 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5 mm Audio Jack (out)

The HP X32c will be available in October from HP.com for US$309.99.

What do you think of the new HP X Series gaming monitors? Which one are you most likely to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 3, 2021.