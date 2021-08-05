New on Netflix August 6-12: A good time to catch up on the backlog…

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between August 6-12th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

August 6

Hit & Run (NETFLIX SERIES): A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Navarasa (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

August 8

Quartet 🇺🇸

August 9

SHAMAN KING (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): More paws-itively purr-fect fun awaits as Gabby and her dollhouse friends find new ways to learn, create and celebrate in a whimsical world of joy.

August 11

Bake Squad (NETFLIX SERIES): In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes…all courtesy of the Bake Squad.

Misha and the Wolves (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): As a little girl, she escaped the Holocaust and lived among wolves. Or did she? An extraordinary story elicits sympathy — then draws scrutiny.

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇴): The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon. Riverdale: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)) 🇨🇦: As senior year comes to a close, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead navigate love, lust and loyalty — and even more mystery and mayhem.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 6-12th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

