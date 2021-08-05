Razer Student Education Program offers students up to 20% off back to school gear

It seems like summer just started but it’s already time to think about getting back to school. With some schools still considering remote or hybrid-learning models, some students rely on tech more than ever. The Razer Student Education Program offers students 20% off select gear and 5% off laptops and desktops, perfect for both education and gaming.
All eligible students have to do is register for Razer’s Student Education Program. The program is currently avaialble in 19 countries around the world. Once they’ve registered, they can use the code “BACK2SCHOOL” when checking out to save. Even better, Razer is offering an exclusive Razer gift for those who spend US$129 or more.
We’ve reviewed plenty of Razer products over the years, mostly in a gaming setting, but use them for day-to-day business use as well. For the most part, Razer offers up quality products that work well. Let’s check out what Razer is suggesting for students heading back to the classroom this year, virtual or not. NOTE: all prices are in USD.
Students on-the-go
- Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse ($69.99): Students will be ready to go wherever they are, with this wireless, ultra-lightweight mouse with up to 950 hours of battery life.
- Barracuda X Headset ($99.99 – read our review): This wireless, multi-platform headset offers maximum versatility for students and gamers, connecting across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, to be in the command center for those group projects or in the Warzone after class.
- Blackwidow Mini V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard ($179.99): The perfect balance for students shifting between learning pods, schools, or class on the go; this sleek and compact, wireless keyboard lets students type at Hyperspeed all while sporting a huge splash of color through Razer Chroma™.
- Opus X Headset ($99.99): These over-the-ear, active noise canceling (ANC), headphones provide comfort and focus for whatever environment students are in, delivering high-fidelity sound with zero distractions.
- Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds ($199.99 – read our review): For students who need extra focus at home or on-the-go; the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds provide THX audio and active noise cancellation to get into the study zone wherever they are.
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses ($199.99): For long hours of screen-time and studying, these smart glasses feature protective blue light lenses and built-in open-ear speakers hidden in the frame for smart studying and video conferencing.
- Razer Book 13 Laptop (Starting at $1,199.99): An ultraportable everyday laptop built for students on-the-go. With up to 14-hours of battery life, a beautiful 13.4” bezeless display, a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor and THX® Spatial Audio , this 3lb, .6” thin, laptop is perfect for students who refuse to sacrifice on power or portability.
- Razer Rogue 17 Backpack V3 ($149.99 – read our V1 review): To head to school in style, students can pack up their gear in this spacious and protective backpack featuring various compartments for tech, books and other school supplies. Also comes in 13” and 15-inch sizes.
Students who study hard and play hard
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse ($149.99): From projects to competitive gaming, this ultralight ambidextrous gaming mouse is built with the best in gaming technology -the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Razer Focus+ optical sensor offers the ultimate precision. .
- BlackShark V2 Pro Headset ($179.99): Students will love this most comfortable and high quality gaming headset. With a high-speed transmission and extremely low latency, this wireless headset provides ultimate mic clarity, audio and sound isolation for both studying and play.
- Huntsman Mini Keyboard ($119.99 – read our review): For students who need to clear up some desk space and score higher, the Huntsman Mini is a highly portable 60% form-factor gaming keyboard with Razer optical Switch, featuring doubleshot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions.
- Kiyo Pro USB Camera ($199.99): For remote learning to streaming, the best webcam around to upgrade a student’s setup is the Kiyo Pro. Featuring a high-performance adaptive light sensor that will let them enjoy crisp, clear quality in any setup and lighting condition.
- Seiren Mini Microphone ($49.99): Whether it be for their broadcasting class or streaming their favorite game, the Seiren Mini ultra-compact mic ensures students will be heard loud and clear, offering professional grade-audio for any setup.
- Iskur Gaming Chairs ($399-449.99): Maintain top form for hours on end with the Razer Iskur, an ergonomic line of gaming chairs designed for perfect posture and comfort. There are currently two models available, the base model Iskur X for $399 and the premium model Iskur (with added lumbar support) for $449.
- Blade 15 Advanced Laptop (Starting at $2,299.99): Featuring NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX technology, this GPU laptop provides acceleration for dozens of STEM tools and applications, allowing students to work faster and complete coursework sooner. The Blade 15 also features an all-new 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor, for ultimate power in a premium compact form factor.
Are you a student and going to be taking advantage of the Razer Student Education Program? If so, what are you going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
Last Updated on August 5, 2021.