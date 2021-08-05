Razer Student Education Program offers students up to 20% off back to school gear

It seems like summer just started but it’s already time to think about getting back to school. With some schools still considering remote or hybrid-learning models, some students rely on tech more than ever. The Razer Student Education Program offers students 20% off select gear and 5% off laptops and desktops, perfect for both education and gaming.

All eligible students have to do is register for Razer’s Student Education Program. The program is currently avaialble in 19 countries around the world. Once they’ve registered, they can use the code “BACK2SCHOOL” when checking out to save. Even better, Razer is offering an exclusive Razer gift for those who spend US$129 or more.

We’ve reviewed plenty of Razer products over the years, mostly in a gaming setting, but use them for day-to-day business use as well. For the most part, Razer offers up quality products that work well. Let’s check out what Razer is suggesting for students heading back to the classroom this year, virtual or not. NOTE: all prices are in USD.

Students on-the-go

Students who study hard and play hard

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse ($149.99): From projects to competitive gaming, this ultralight ambidextrous gaming mouse is built with the best in gaming technology -the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Razer Focus+ optical sensor offers the ultimate precision. .

BlackShark V2 Pro Headset ($179.99): Students will love this most comfortable and high quality gaming headset. With a high-speed transmission and extremely low latency, this wireless headset provides ultimate mic clarity, audio and sound isolation for both studying and play.

Huntsman Mini Keyboard ($119.99 – read our review): For students who need to clear up some desk space and score higher, the Huntsman Mini is a highly portable 60% form-factor gaming keyboard with Razer optical Switch, featuring doubleshot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions.

Kiyo Pro USB Camera ($199.99): For remote learning to streaming, the best webcam around to upgrade a student’s setup is the Kiyo Pro. Featuring a high-performance adaptive light sensor that will let them enjoy crisp, clear quality in any setup and lighting condition.

($199.99): For remote learning to streaming, the best webcam around to upgrade a student’s setup is the Kiyo Pro. Featuring a high-performance adaptive light sensor that will let them enjoy crisp, clear quality in any setup and lighting condition. Seiren Mini Microphone ($49.99): Whether it be for their broadcasting class or streaming their favorite game, the Seiren Mini ultra-compact mic ensures students will be heard loud and clear, offering professional grade-audio for any setup.

Iskur Gaming Chairs ($399-449.99): Maintain top form for hours on end with the Razer Iskur, an ergonomic line of gaming chairs designed for perfect posture and comfort. There are currently two models available, the base model Iskur X for $399 and the premium model Iskur (with added lumbar support) for $449.

Blade 15 Advanced Laptop (Starting at $2,299.99): Featuring NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX technology, this GPU laptop provides acceleration for dozens of STEM tools and applications, allowing students to work faster and complete coursework sooner. The Blade 15 also features an all-new 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor, for ultimate power in a premium compact form factor.

Last Updated on August 5, 2021.