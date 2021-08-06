Razer’s Project Hazel face mask named Razer Zephyr, beta test sign-ups live

Back at (the virtual) CES 2020, Razer announced Project Hazel. A prototype N95 face mask, the company announced back in June that it was becoming a reality. Now the mask has an official name — Razer Zephyr — and those interested can sign up to be part of the community beta test.

Going beyond traditional cloth face masks, the Razer Zephyr has a few smart features. These include VoiceAmp technology to allow others hear you better, a clear front for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to be able to read lips, and RGB lighting. On the health side of things, the mask has N95 filters which allow it to achieve “a 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) rating for bacteria larger than 3 microns in size.”

When developing the Razer Zephyr, the company focused on five key tenants: safety, social, sustainability, comfort, and personalization. Safety focuses on the N95 filter, active ventilation, and the auto-sterilization case. The social aspect led to the clear design coupled with a low light mode and VoiceAmp technology. Razer has been big on the environment lately and the Razer Zephyr features replaceable filters, rechargeable ventilators, a wireless charging case, and a durable design. Given the unique design of the face mask, comfort is key. The Zephyr features optimized airflow, an air-tight seal, and adjustable ear loops. Finally, the Razer Chroma RGB lighting allows wearers to make it a bit more unique.

The Razer Zephyr smart mask looks like something out of a sci-fi show, but it does have some real life benefits. It was obviously developed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, one that continues to evolve and ebb and peak as time goes on. Pandemic aside, a reusable face mask like this will still come in handy to combat air pollution and preventing the spreading of future illnesses.

If you’re interested in testing out the Razer Zephyr, you can sign up for a chance to be part of the community beta test on the Razer website. An actual release date and final pricing have yet to be released, but once they are, we’ll be sure to update you.

