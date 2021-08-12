New on Netflix August 13-19: John David Washington is on the run in Beckett

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between August 13-19th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix August 13-19th list which finds John David Washington on the run in Beckett.

August 13

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy — and on the run for his life. Brand New Cherry Flavor (NETFLIX SERIES): A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1 🇺🇸

Starbuck 🇨🇦

Winx Club: Season 6 🇺🇸

August 16

Joker 🇨🇦

She’s Out of My League 🇨🇦

Walk of Shame 🇺🇸

August 17

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way! UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.

August 18

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love. The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?

August 19

Like Crazy 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 13-19th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

