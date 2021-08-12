New on Netflix August 13-19: John David Washington is on the run in Beckett

August 13
- Beckett (NETFLIX FILM): Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy — and on the run for his life.
- Brand New Cherry Flavor (NETFLIX SERIES): A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.
- Gone for Good (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.
- The Kingdom (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): After his running mate’s murder, a controversial preacher ascends as Argentina’s presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.
- Valeria: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.
August 15
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1 🇺🇸
- Starbuck 🇨🇦
- Winx Club: Season 6 🇺🇸
August 16
- Joker 🇨🇦
- She’s Out of My League 🇨🇦
- Walk of Shame 🇺🇸
August 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.
August 18
- The Defeated (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): In the summer of 1946, an American cop arrives in Berlin to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war.
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.
- Out of my league (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?
August 19
- Like Crazy 🇺🇸
Last Updated on August 12, 2021.