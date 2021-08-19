Five monitors announced by Dell including a portable 14-inch

It must be monitor season (if that’s even a thing) because we’ve received a few to review with releases about more to come. Add Dell to that list as they’ve just announced five new monitors, including a 14-inch portable touchscreen monitor and two for video-conferencing.

The Dell S2422HZ and S2722DZ are 24- and 27-inch video conferencing monitors, respectively. The C1422H is the portable monitor, while the S72722QC and S2722DC are a pair of 27-inch USB-C monitors, one of which has a 4K UHD resolution.

Dell 14 Portable Monitor

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor.

Portable monitors are handy for those who work on the go or use a laptop regularly and require a second screen. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor offers USB-C connectivity and easy access to adjust brightness.

Built to be the ultimate laptop companion, Dell’s first ever 14” portable monitor delivers dual-screen productivity to work, present and collaborate anywhere. For professionals working in the office, at home or on the go, you will appreciate the monitor’s lightweight design, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest, making it extremely easy to travel with. Featuring FHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio with IPS technology, this monitor offers easy plug and play with USB-C connectivity. Simply press the quick access buttons to adjust brightness (up to 300 nits) and ComfortView feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. Dell PR

Key features of the Dell 14 Portable Monitor include:

The ultimate laptop companion: Experience dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest.

Experience dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. Dual-screen productivity, anywhere: Extend your screen at the office, at home, or on the go with this convenient, compact display.

Extend your screen at the office, at home, or on the go with this convenient, compact display. Seamless views: Expand your screen with this FHD panel featuring In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology providing wide viewing angles, perfect for collaboration.

Expand your screen with this FHD panel featuring In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology providing wide viewing angles, perfect for collaboration. Captivating front-of-screen: Light up your display with easy-access brightness controls that give you fantastic pictures and video, indoors or outdoors. Adjust your screen with up to a peak brightness of 300 nits.

Light up your display with easy-access brightness controls that give you fantastic pictures and video, indoors or outdoors. Adjust your screen with up to a peak brightness of 300 nits. Efficient plug-and-play: Easily set up your monitor with a single USB-C cable transmitting both video and power for efficient plug-and-play and quick transitions.

Easily set up your monitor with a single USB-C cable transmitting both video and power for efficient plug-and-play and quick transitions. Flexible cable: Enjoy a clean setup and greater mobility with a flexible USB-C cable designed to move smoothly and efficiently. This soft, flexible wire is easy to carry and fits in any bag.

Enjoy a clean setup and greater mobility with a flexible USB-C cable designed to move smoothly and efficiently. This soft, flexible wire is easy to carry and fits in any bag. Versatile design: Conveniently set up your monitor to the left or right side of your laptop; the dual USB-C ports on each side allow for versatility and better portability.

Conveniently set up your monitor to the left or right side of your laptop; the dual USB-C ports on each side allow for versatility and better portability. Power pass-through: Work without disruption with our power pass-through function.

Work without disruption with our power pass-through function. Easy and modular: Enjoy the convenience of USB-C connectivity and its efficiency in connecting to Dell USB-C systems and devices.

Enjoy the convenience of USB-C connectivity and its efficiency in connecting to Dell USB-C systems and devices. Ready for collaboration, anywhere: Seamlessly work together with this 14” portable monitor designed for easy sharing and presenting.

Seamlessly work together with this 14” portable monitor designed for easy sharing and presenting. Flex to your comfort: Get comfortable anywhere you go with a continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees — flexible enough to keep up with your work.

Get comfortable anywhere you go with a continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees — flexible enough to keep up with your work. Easy on the eyes: Optimize eye comfort with ComfortView — a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions at the press of a button.

Optimize eye comfort with ComfortView — a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions at the press of a button. Total reliability and protection: Have peace of mind wherever you go- this monitor comes with a protective sleeve as well as 3 Year Advanced Exchange Service.

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor will be available on August 31st for US$349.99.

Dell 24/27 Video Conferencing Monitors

The Dell 27-inch Video Conferencing Monitor.

Over the past year-and-a-half, the need for video conferencing has increased exponentially, not only for work but also for keeping in touch with family and friends. Dell’s new video conferencing monitors make it easy to do with an integrated camera, microphones, and speakers.

Hanging out virtually with friends, family and co-workers has never been easier with the new 27-inch QHD / 23.8-inch FHD monitors made for video calls. For an easy out-of-box experience, these monitors come with a built-in 5MP privacy pop-up camera, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers. The pop-up camera stays hidden until you’re ready for video chatting, plus you’ll enjoy amazing video clarity and crystal-clear sound. Dell PR

Features of Dell’s new Video Conferencing Monitors include:

Outstanding value: Connecting virtually with friends and co-workers gets a major upgrade with the monitor’s built-in camera, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers. You’ll enjoy amazing video clarity and crystal-clear sound.

Connecting virtually with friends and co-workers gets a major upgrade with the monitor’s built-in camera, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers. You’ll enjoy amazing video clarity and crystal-clear sound. The power of USB-C: Versatile USB-C connectivity delivers video, audio and data, and charges your laptop with up to 65 watts of power (even when the monitor is off) with the Always On Power Delivery feature. Plus, with just one cord, you’ll have a clutter-free desk space.

Versatile USB-C connectivity delivers video, audio and data, and charges your laptop with up to 65 watts of power (even when the monitor is off) with the Always On Power Delivery feature. Plus, with just one cord, you’ll have a clutter-free desk space. Privacy when you want it: A super clear 5MP IR pop-up camera features facial recognition through Windows Hello for convenient, instant sign-on to Windows. The best part? The camera stays hidden until you’re ready for video chatting or selfies.

A super clear 5MP IR pop-up camera features facial recognition through Windows Hello for convenient, instant sign-on to Windows. The best part? The camera stays hidden until you’re ready for video chatting or selfies. Comfort comes first: A height-adjustable stand and a monitor that tilts, swivels and pivots so you look your best and feel your best for all-day conferencing.

A height-adjustable stand and a monitor that tilts, swivels and pivots so you look your best and feel your best for all-day conferencing. A stunning setup: It brings a blend of great style and quality into every living space with a modern, sleek design. Plus, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology together with 99% sRGB color coverage lets you see extraordinary colors across a wide viewing angle.

It brings a blend of great style and quality into every living space with a modern, sleek design. Plus, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology together with 99% sRGB color coverage lets you see extraordinary colors across a wide viewing angle. Perfect ports: Charging and connecting your storage devices, mobile phones and other peripherals just got easier with a conveniently placed, quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port.

Charging and connecting your storage devices, mobile phones and other peripherals just got easier with a conveniently placed, quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. Keep everything in order: Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell Easy Arrange.

Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell Easy Arrange. Next-level eye comfort: ComfortView Plus is an always-on, built-in low blue light screen that optimizes eye comfort by reducing potentially harmful blue light emissions while delivering excellent color accuracy.

The Dell 24-inch Video Conferencing Monitor has an MSRP of US$439.99, while the 27-inch model has a retail price of US$599.99. Both will be available in North America starting on September 7th, with worldwide availability on October 12th.

Dell 27 USB-C Monitors

The Dell 27-inch USB-C Monitor.

While HDMI and DisplayPort have been around for ages, USB-C is gaining ground due to its versatility for power delivery, video connectivity, and more. Dell’s new USB-C monitors not only connect via a single cable to your system but can also power your laptop (up to 65W), eliminating the need to plug it in.

You can now enjoy the convenience of a single cable solution with USB-C connectivity to deliver video, audio, and data while charging your laptop with up to 65 watts of power on the new Dell 27 4K UHD and Dell 27 USB-C Monitor. These monitors are perfect for your clutter-free desk space and designed to complement all home entertainment and office set-ups. Dell PR

Features of the Dell 27 USB-C Monitors include:

A stunning setup: Bring modern elegance to any space with our stunning new Platinum Silver finish and a subtle textured back that gives your monitor a unique look. Feel every beat pulse with built-in dual 3W integrated speakers.

Bring modern elegance to any space with our stunning new Platinum Silver finish and a subtle textured back that gives your monitor a unique look. Feel every beat pulse with built-in dual 3W integrated speakers. A superior screen: High functionality meets superb style with a three-sided ultrathin bezel design that allows you to see more with less distraction on this 27″ screen. And In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology together with 99% sRGB color coverage lets you see extraordinary colors across a wide viewing angle.

High functionality meets superb style with a three-sided ultrathin bezel design that allows you to see more with less distraction on this 27″ screen. And In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology together with 99% sRGB color coverage lets you see extraordinary colors across a wide viewing angle. Comfort comes first: Customize your views with height-adjustable stand, tilt, swivel & pivot features.

Customize your views with height-adjustable stand, tilt, swivel & pivot features. Fantastic built-in features Versatile connectivity: Easily charge and connect your laptop with USB-C connectivity and 65W of power delivery. This single-cable solution reduces cable clutter for a clutter-free desktop and transmits power, video, audio and data—all at once.

Easily charge and connect your laptop with USB-C connectivity and 65W of power delivery. This single-cable solution reduces cable clutter for a clutter-free desktop and transmits power, video, audio and data—all at once. Perfect ports: Charging and connecting your storage devices, mobile phones and other peripherals just got easier with a conveniently placed, quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port.

Charging and connecting your storage devices, mobile phones and other peripherals just got easier with a conveniently placed, quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. Keep everything in order: Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell Easy Arrange.

Stay organized between applications, emails and windows on one screen using Dell Easy Arrange. Leisure gaming: Smooth, tear-free experience with AMD FreeSync™ technology, featuring up to 75Hz+ refresh rate. (+up to 60Hz for S2722QC)

Smooth, tear-free experience with AMD FreeSync™ technology, featuring up to 75Hz+ refresh rate. (+up to 60Hz for S2722QC) Easy on the eyes: This TÜV-certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions—designed to help reduce eye fatigue.

The Dell 27-inch USB-C Monitor is available worldwide for US$499.99, while the 4K UHD model has an MSRP of US$619.99.

