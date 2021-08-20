Motorola announces its new motorola edge Gen2 with 108MP camera

Motorola is no stranger to smartphone users. Although its footprint has gotten smaller over the past few years, they are still making phones. But instead of targeting the iPhone and Galaxy lineup, they’re firmly entrenched in the mid-range and budget world.

This is a strategic move on their part as they are offering really great devices for less money. While most of their devices are still a few doors away from Apple and Samsung, they’re really a great value for most people. Today, the company announced the 2nd generation of its flagship motorola edge.

Probably the boldest feature the motorola edge is touting is its 108MP camera. It’s one of the largest sensors offered on any smartphone and packs some interesting tech behind it.

Motorola edge delivers a 108MP main camera for outstanding quality, one of our largest camera sensors ever at 1/1.5” optical format that also features what we’re calling Ultra Pixel technology. Every nine pixels is combined into one large 2.1μm ultra pixel, which improves light sensitivity by 9X and results in better low light performance. The new motorola edge is also equipped with a 119º ultrawide-angle lens that allows you to capture 4X more of the scene into your frame. Now see more of your surroundings and fit everyone in the shot. And thanks to built-in Macro Vision, you can get 5X closer to your subject for extreme close-ups, as close as 3cm away, for capturing photos of food, arts and crafts, nature, and more. Plus, it’s easy to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits with the depth sensor, which works with the main camera to blur the background more accurately and allow post-capture adjustment of intensity. Last but not least, capture Instagram-worthy selfies day or night, indoors or out. The front-facing 32 MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. Motorola

The edge’s 6.8″ Max Vision display is HDR10 compliant, and the company says colors are vivid, bright, and true to life. The motorola edge is also packing a 144Hz refresh rate which is excellent for mobile gaming and gives a smooth overall experience when scrolling and performing gestures.

Motorola edge is packed with a powerfully efficient Snapdragon® 778G Mobile Platform with up to 55% faster graphics and processing and 2x faster AI performance than the first generation motorola edge. The ultra-fast Snapdragon™ 778G supports Wi-Fi 6E and is designed specifically for 5G phones—and for the amazing things you can do with ours. With up to 256 GB of built-in storage, there’s tons of room for photos, movies, games, and music. And with up to 8 GB of the latest generation memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background, so everything runs smoothly. Thanks to the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery packed in the new motorola edge, consumers can go up to two days on a single charge. And if you need a quick burst of power before heading out the door, TurboPower™ 30-Watt charging fills up 9 hours of power in just 10 minutes. Motorola

In the U.S., the new motorola edge will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting on September 2 (pre-sale: August 23). For a limited time, motorola edge will be available for US$499.99 – that’s $200 off! Additionally, Verizon and Spectrum Mobile will offer the device in the coming months.

