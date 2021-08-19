Report claims Amazon is planning on opening physical retail locations

I think it’s safe to say that most people have become used to online shopping, and many probably use online shopping several times a week. Physical retail locations are still available to go to, but mostly large retailers like Walmart and Target operate stores. But even physical retail locations are going hands-off, with many switching to self-checkout over an actual cashier.

A new report in the Wall Street Journal claims that Amazon is now planning on opening physical retail locations. Amazon has crushed smaller retailers, and now Amazon looks to build on the bones of the fallen to raise a physical retail empire, perhaps?

Some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, the people said. The new retail spaces will be around 30,000 square feet, smaller than most department stores, which typically occupy about 100,000 square feet, and will offer items from top consumer brands. The Amazon stores will dwarf many of the company’s other physical retail spaces and will have a footprint similar to scaled-down formats that Bloomingdale’s Inc., Nordstrom Inc., and other department-store chains have begun opening, the people said. It is unclear what brands Amazon will offer in the stores, although the company’s private-label goods are expected to feature prominently, the people said. Amazon sells scores of products including clothes, furniture, batteries, and electronic devices through many of its own labels. The plans aren’t yet final and could change, these people said. The Wall Street Journal

This is certainly interesting and it shows that physical retail locations aren’t dead as there is a segment of the population that still prefer this over online shopping.

