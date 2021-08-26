Seagate updates Game Drive lineup, includes Halo Infinite SE design

Storage. It’s something any console owner is likely lacking given the amount of space games take up these days. Fortunately, there are external drive options and Seagate has just announced a new lineup of Game Drive for Xbox storage devices, including a Halo Infinite Special Edition version.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Designed to work with the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One, the new Game Drive for Xbox, Game Drive Hub for Xbox, and Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE offer up to 8TB of additional storage for all your Xbox and Game Pass games. The Game Drive and Game Drive Hub have a minimalist look and feature an Xbox green LED along the front to complement your gaming setup.

Easy to set up, the Game Drive Hub also has front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports and can be used vertically or horizontally. This allows gamers to easily connect more accessories, or charge their controllers while not in use.

Just in time for the upcoming Halo Infinite, due out in December of this year, the special edition Game Drive was designed by Seagate, Xbox, and 343 Industries. Sporting exclusive Halo artwork and complete with customizable LEDs, this drive is a must-have for Halo fans.

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Halo Infinite Special Edition.

Shipping later this month, all three drives also include a one-year limited warranty as well as three years of Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services. The Game Drive for Xbox is available in 2TB (US$92.49) and 4TB ($124.99) sizes, the Halo Infinite SE is available in 2TB ($99.99) and 5TB ($169.99) capacities, while the Game Drive Hub for Xbox ($219.99) has 8TB of storage.

What do you think of the new Game Drive for Xbox offerings? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 26, 2021.