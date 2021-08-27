HyperX Canada Labour Day sale lands just in time for back-to-school

It’s that time of year again when kids are heading back to school or, in some cases, already there. HyperX had a back-to-school sale earlier this month, but in case you missed it, they are back with a Labour Day sale for Canadians.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
The sale offers up big discounts — as much as 40% — off peripherals, including gaming headsets, microphones, mice, and keyboards. Regardless if you’re using them for school or play, you can’t go wrong with HyperX as we’ve generally been pleased with their products in our past reviews. Without further ado, let’s check out the list! NOTE: Pricing is in CAD and is valid from August 27th through September 10th from the HyperX website.
Gaming Headsets
- Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset (read our review) — MSRP $69.99, Sale $39.99
- Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset — MSRP $139.99, Sale $89.99
- Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset (read our review) — MSRP $139.99, Sale $89.99
- Cloud Alpha S Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headet — MSRP $179.99, Sale $119.99
- Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset — MSRP $219.99, Sale $149.99
- Cloud Oribit S 3D Audio Gaming Headset with Head Tracking — MSRP $469.99, Sale $269.99
- Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset — MSRP $114.99, Sale $79.99
- Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset — MSRP $189.99, Sale $129.99
- Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset — MSRP $219.99, Sale $189.99
- Cloud Flight S 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless Headset — MSRP $229.99, Sale $169.99
- Cloud Mix Wired Gaming Headset w/ Bluetooth (read our review) — MSRP $284.99, Sale $169.99
- Cloud PlayStation Gaming Headset — MSRP $99.99, Sale $64.99
- Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset — MSRP $114.99, Sale $79.99
- CloudX Xbox Gaming Headset — MSRP $99.99, Sale $64.99
- CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset — MSRP $199.99, Sale $149.99
Gaming Keyboards
- Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard — MSRP $124.99, Sale $99.99
- Alloy Origins 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — MSRP $139.99, Sale $109.99
- Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (read our review) — MSRP $154.99, Sale $109.99
- Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — MSRP $184.99, Sale $139.99
Gaming Mice
- Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (read our review) — MSRP $69.99, Sale $49.99
- Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse — MSRP $79.99, Sale $49.99
- Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse (read our review) — MSRP $139.99, Sale $89.99
Microphones
- Solocast USB Microphone — MSRP $84.99, Sale $69.99
- Quadcast USB Microphone — MSRP $199.99, Sale $159.99
- Quadcast S USB Microphone — MSRP $229.99, Sale $199.99
Accessories
- Pudding Keycaps PBT, Full Set (read our review) — MSRP $34.99, Sale $24.99
- Fury S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad — MSRP $44.99, Sale $31.99
What do you think about the HyperX Labour Day sale for Canadians? Are you going to be picking anything up before heading back to school? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.