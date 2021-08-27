HyperX Canada Labour Day sale lands just in time for back-to-school

It’s that time of year again when kids are heading back to school or, in some cases, already there. HyperX had a back-to-school sale earlier this month, but in case you missed it, they are back with a Labour Day sale for Canadians.

The sale offers up big discounts — as much as 40% — off peripherals, including gaming headsets, microphones, mice, and keyboards. Regardless if you’re using them for school or play, you can’t go wrong with HyperX as we’ve generally been pleased with their products in our past reviews. Without further ado, let’s check out the list! NOTE: Pricing is in CAD and is valid from August 27th through September 10th from the HyperX website.

Gaming Headsets

HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset.

Gaming Keyboards

HyperX Alloy Origins Aqua and Red switches
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboards.

Gaming Mice

HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse
HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.

Microphones

Accessories

HyperX Pudding Keycaps
HyperX Pudding Keycaps.

What do you think about the HyperX Labour Day sale for Canadians? Are you going to be picking anything up before heading back to school? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

HyperX Labour Day Back-to-School Sale
