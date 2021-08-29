Forget headphones, check out the SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System

For most gamers, a good headset is a must for immersive gameplay. While desktop speakers do work, they don’t offer up the same level of immersiveness as gaming headphones do. Enter the SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System from Panasonic.

Panasonic announced the SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (or SoundSlayer WIGGS) earlier this week at gamescom. This ergonomic speaker system is worn around the neck and on the gamer’s shoulders, allowing them to comfortably enjoy realistic surround sound. Building on the Panasonic HTB01 gaming soundbar, the WIGGS has three different sound modes and a vast sound field. Like the HTB01, the SoundSlayer WIGGS was developed in conjunction with the Final Fantasy XIV Online sound team.

The Panasonic SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGGS).

Key features and specifications of the SoundSlayer WIGGS include:

Ergonomic Design: Worn around a player’s neck, the SoundSlayer WIGSS features a comfortable, wearable design thanks to the flexible silicon joint that sits at the back, allowing you to enjoy gameplay for a longer period of time without the discomfort around the head and ears like with traditional gaming headsets.

Role-Playing Game mode: Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity — as if they were inside of the game's virtual world.

Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity — as if they were inside of the game’s virtual world. First-person Shooter mode: Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games. Voice mode: Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues. Four-channel full-range speakers: Send sound directly upwards to the user’s ears, creating an immersive 360-degree pocket of sound around the head.

Send sound directly upwards to the user’s ears, creating an immersive 360-degree pocket of sound around the head. True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System): Helps place footsteps, gunfire, and other critical sound effects accurately within the soundscape, improving the gameplay experience.

Model number SC-GN01 Total RMS output power 4W (1kHz, T.H.D.10.0%, 6Ω, 20kHz LPF) Speaker unit 3.0 cm Cone type x 4 (Front L/R, Surround L/R) Impedance 6Ω Sound mode GAME (RPG/ FPS/ Voice), MUSIC, CINEMA, STEREO Microphone units MEMS type 2 pcs USB plug USB Type-A AUX audio input/output 3.5mm mini jack CTIA compliant Connection with USB cable PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch (TV mode) Connection with audio cable PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Tabletop/ Handheld mode) PC compatible OS Windows 10 Power supply (USB cable) DC 5V/900mAh Power consumption Approx 4.5W Supplied accessory Approx. 1.5 m Audio cable Dimensions Approx. 240 x 46 x 209 mm Weight Approx. 244 g (*Not include Cable and USB plug)

The Panasonic SoundSlayer WIGGS will be available in October from Amazon with a suggested retail price of US$199.99.

