Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One getting cloud gaming feature in time for the holidays

Earlier this week, at gamescom 2021, Xbox announced that its cloud gaming feature will be coming to both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Wait for what? Cloud gaming on a console? If you think about it, though, there are some pretty decent advantages to this.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Currently, Xbox cloud gaming is restricted to PCs, phones, and tablets. At this time, there are over 100 games you can play using this feature. With it, you can play on your device without having to wait for the game to download and install. So why would you want to do this on your console? For starters, storage is a premium on consoles. Even with 1TB of base storage, that can get filled pretty quick with games hitting over the 100GB mark. Second, if you’re thinking about playing a game but are unsure if you’ll like it, this gives you a great taste of the game to see if you do want to. Third, and IMO the best reason, is it will allow gamers to play Xbox Series X|S games like The Medium and Microsoft Flight Simulator on their Xbox One consoles!

The feature will be coming to the aforementioned consoles this holiday season. To play cloud games, all gamers will have to do is open the Xbox Game Pass tile, look for a game with the cloud icon, and click the Play button to start playing. At launch, however, you’ll be limited to 1080p resolution and 60fps. Perhaps down the road this will increase, but at least it’s a start.

