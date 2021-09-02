New on Netflix September 3-9: New seasons of The Circle and Money Heist

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between September 3-9th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix September 3-9th list, headlined by The Circle: Season 3 and the first volume of Money Heist: Part 5.

September 3

Dive Club (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺): On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army.

Sharkdog (NETFLIX FAMILY): Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Worth (NETFLIX FILM): An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events.

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 1 & 2 premiere Sept. 6.

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy. Octonauts: Above & Beyond (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk. On the Verge (NETFLIX SERIES): On the Verge, written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy (2 Days in Paris, Before Sunrise), brings us a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are On the Verge.

On the Verge, written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy (2 Days in Paris, Before Sunrise), brings us a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are On the Verge. Untold: Breaking Point (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The final film in the five-part docuseries event from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Untold: Breaking Point tells the story of Mardy Fish as he rose to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court. Visit Netflix.com/UntoldCollection to view the full series.

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES — NEW EPISODES WEEKLY): A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize.

A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize. The Guide to the Perfect Family 🇨🇦

Into the Night: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts.

After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts. JJ+E (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): Vinterviken is set in Stockholm and focuses on the love story between Elisabeth and John-John. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals. Homeland: Season 8 🇨🇦

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2 🇨🇦

The Women and the Murderer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷): This documentary follows a police chief and a murder victim’s mother in their unflagging efforts to find and prosecute a serial killer in 1990s Paris.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

