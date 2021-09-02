Now Screening On Peacock Premium September 2021

Streaming platforms have become the new normal of consuming content. While network TV, cable, and satellite are still around. Streaming content will eventually take it all over. Peacock Premium is yet another of those services in the vast sea of the internet.
Peacock Premium is a paid service, but it’s also available for free with ads. Actually, its Premium service also has some ads, just fewer. The biggest difference is that Peacock Premium has the entire NBCUniversal library, and the free version does not. Peacock Premium Plus offers the entire library ad-free.
We already bring you what’s streaming on Plex, Crackle, Tubi, and Netflix, so we thought we’d add Peacock Premium to the fray and continue to try and give you ideas for planning your monthly binge-watching sessions. So please read on for our Now Screening On Peacock Premium round-up for September 2021.
Now Screening on Peacock Premium
Peacock Originals
- 9/2: A.P. Bio Season 4 (Series)
- 9/6: Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem (Series)
- 9/9: American Ninja Warrior Junior (Series)
- 9/10 & 9/17: The Amber Ruffin Show (New Episodes)
- 9/16: Backyard Blowout
- 9/16: Dan Brown’s The Last Symbol (Series)
- 9/23: Code 404 New Season (Series)
- 9/23: The Toolbox Killer (Special)
- 9/30: Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Movie)
- 9/30: Unidentified with Demi Lovato (Series)
Sports And Live Events
- 9/1-9/5: La Vuelta a España (Final Stages)
- 9/3-9/5: AVP Gold Series Chicago Open
- 9/4-9/5: TOUR Championship
- 9/4-9/5: Solheim Cup
- 9/4 & 9/11: Pro Motocross
- Ends 9/5: Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 (Telemundo)
- Ends 9/5: Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Starts 9/11: Notre Dame Football
- Starts 9/12: NFL Sunday Night Football
- Starts 9/16: U.S. International Figure Skating Classic 2021
- 9/19: Premier Lacrosse League Championship
- Starts 9/24: Nitro Rallycross
- 9/24-9/26: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
- 9/24-9/26: Ryder Cup
- 9/26: WWE Extreme Rules
NBC Fall Premieres (On Peacock Premium)
- 9/21: Days of our Lives (Season 57)
- 9/21: Ordinary Joe (NBC premiere 9/20)
- 9/21: The Voice (NBC premiere 9/20)
- 9/22: New Amsterdam (NBC premiere 9/21)
- 9/23: Chicago Fire (NBC premiere 9/22)
- 9/23: Chicago Med (NBC premiere 9/22)
- 9/23: Chicago P.D. (NBC premiere 9/22)
- 9/24: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC premiere 9/23)
- 9/24: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC premiere 9/23)
- 9/25: Dateline (NBC premiere 9/24)
- 9/29: La Brea (NBC premiere 9/28)
TV Series (On Peacock Premium)
- 9/1: The A-Team (Seasons 1-4)
- 9/2: TrollsTopia (Season 4)
- 9/3: Buried in the Backyard (Season 3)
- 9/7: Snapped (Season 28)
- 9/7: American Ninja Warrior (Season 12)
- 9/13: Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
- 9/20: Superstars (Episodes 1-8)
- 9/21: Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2 (New Episode)
- 9/23: Croods Family Tree (Season 1)
- 9/24: Billboard Latin Music Awards
- 9/25: Below Deck (Season 8)
- 9/26: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Seth Rollins (New Episode)
- 9/29: Malverde: El Santo Patrón (Telemundo)
Movies and Documentaries on Peacock Premium
There are a ton of movies and documentaries coming to Peacock Premium, too many to list here. So we’ll go through just a few. Be sure to check out the Peacock Premium guide for more.
- 9/1: Kick-Ass 2
- 9/1: Angels & Demons
- 9/1: The DaVinci Code
- 9/1: Conan the Barbarian (2011)
- 9/1: Parenthood
- 9/1: The Big Lebowski
- 9/15: Men in Black
- 9/1: World Trade Center
- 9/1: Out of Sight
- 9/1: The Mustang
- 9/1: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- 9/1: Blade
- 9/15: Boys of Summer (DOC)
- 9/1: Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- 9/1: Wedding Crashers
- 9/1: Focus
- 9/25: Despicable Me
- 9/15: Joseph: King of Dreams
That's the rundown for Peacock Premium September 2021. Some of these may actually be available on the free version of Peacock as well so be sure to check it out. What do you think of this month's playlist?
Last Updated on September 2, 2021.