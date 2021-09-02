JBL announces the Flip 6, Partybox 110, and more at IFA

JBL makes some of our favorite audio devices, and many of those devices are very popular, such as the Flip series. The company today announced a handful of new devices at IFA 2021. These new devices include portable speakers and headphones.

JBL portable speakers and headphones have been featured here on Techaeris for years, and many of them have won well-deserved awards. Here’s what JBL announced today:

JBL Portables

Partybox 110. Flip 6 is shown in the top image.

JBL Flip 6 – $129.95 – Adding to the top-rated Flip series, the JBL Flip 6 is the perfect, perfect companion with bigger and better sound. It has IP67 water and dustproof rating with 12 hours of playtime.

– – Adding to the top-rated Flip series, the JBL Flip 6 is the perfect, perfect companion with bigger and better sound. It has IP67 water and dustproof rating with 12 hours of playtime. JBL Partybox 110 ($399.95) and 710 ($799.95): Take your party to the next level with the latest Parybox Series: JBL PartyBox 710 PartyBox 110. Created to deliver the ultimate party performance, the two new speakers boast even more powerful Pro Sound and a completely redesigned light show. Powerful and versatile with improved, rugged IPX4 splashproof designs, a new user interface, and unrivaled connectivity.

JBL Headphones

JBL Reflect Flow PRO

JBL Quantum 350 – $99.95: The latest gaming headphone to join the Quantum series, the JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset is designed to bring together the most accurate audio experience with gamer-grade lossless connectivity and comfort for epic gaming sessions – this headset is a must-have for gamers looking for an upgraded set-up. When every sound matters and split-second timing is key, never miss a moment with lossless 2.4G wireless connectivity. Optimized for PC or PlayStation® gamers via a wireless USB dongle, the JBL Quantum 350 delivers the ultimate competitive advantage during gameplay. From the quietest footsteps to the loudest laser blasts, JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature™ provides cinematic-quality audio from 40mm drivers, and the immersive QuantumSURROUND™ puts the player in the center of the game. The headset is also compatible with the QuantumENGINE™ PC software, letting gamers customize the EQ, sidetone, mic, and more.

These new devices and more will be available on JBL’s website sometime in the fall of 2021.

