NVIDIA Reflex comes to HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

The past few years have brought enhancements in sensor speed, battery life (for wireless mice), and reliability when it comes to gaming mice. Starting today, several gaming mice are compatible with the new NVIDIA Reflex technology, including the HyperX Pulsefire Haste.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

So what exactly is NVIDIA Reflex? Simply put, it measures system latency, giving gamers an accurate measure of their system’s responsiveness. The tool is present in new NVIDIA G-SYNC Reflex displays and detects clicks coming from the mouse and times how long it takes to change the resulting pixel on the screen. NVIDIA has a great explanation and some tips and tricks for using the new tool on its website.

With its ultra-light honeycomb hex shell, six programmable buttons, TTC Golden micro dustproof switches, and low-friction PTFE skates, adding NVIDIA Reflex to the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse will help gamers measure their system latency.

“We are thrilled to have compatibility with NVIDIA’s Reflex technology their new G-SYNC monitors. This enables instantaneous latency analysis giving gamers full confidence in the capabilities of responsiveness of their systems. We hope to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance.” Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX

Last Updated on September 20, 2021.