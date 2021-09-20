Try a new Hisense ULED or Laser TV with no regrets

Buying a TV these days can be overwhelming. There are dozens of TV makers on the market, and many new large smart TVs aren’t exactly cheap. Even some of the more affordable ones are an investment for anyone. Well, Hisense has found a way to let you try out a new TV with “no regrets” in its latest promotion.

The “No Regrets” offer comes following a recent survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Hisense, finding that 80% of consumers want the ability to try a television at home before committing to a purchase. The TVs part of this promotion includes the U800GR, U8G, U7G, U6G, and the L9G TriChroma Laser TV.

“Home entertainment has grown rapidly over the last few years, with many upgrading to larger TVs and the latest technology,” says David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “For many, television has become a gathering place for family and friends or a way to unwind after a long day. With a growing focus on screen size, picture quality, and smart capabilities, it makes sense to offer people the chance to experience our quality first-hand and feel confident in a purchase that is a central element of many homes. We know Hisense will live up to those expectations.” The top priorities for consumers purchasing a TV are screen size (67%), Smart TV capabilities (65%), and picture quality (61%). Hisense aims to live up to expectations when it comes to high quality, performance and features, and ensure customers have no regrets when purchasing their new TV. Hisense’s 8K and 4K ULED technology along with Quantum Dots brings brilliant pictures to TVs. Upgrades spanning Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode™, ultra-high speed HDMI, impressive contrast ratios, and TVs reaching up to 1,500 nit peak brightness will leave customers impressed with their cinematic experience. With smart home capabilities like Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as screen sizes spanning 55 to 120-inches, Hisense TVs offer an array of these top-priority features. According to Hisense’s poll, overpricing or poor quality are top factors that lead to disappointment following tech purchases. Over half (52%) of survey respondents who made a tech purchase in the last year ended up returning one or more items. Further, 85% report being disappointed by a tech purchase made in the last year, which can primarily be attributed to an item that was overpriced or fell short in quality. “If I can test drive a car, sleep on a mattress for a month, and secretly wear underwear for weeks before returning it to the store, why shouldn’t people be able to watch their favorite movies and shows starring yours truly on a new Hisense ULED TV for 100 days?” says actor and Hisense brand ambassador Joel McHale. “If for some insane reason you don’t love Hisense, you can return it for a full refund. We all have purchases we regret, but Hisense will not be one of them.” Hisense

Hisense’s 100 Day No Regrets Guarantee offer runs from September 9 through October 31, 2021. During this time, customers can purchase a Hisense U800GR, U8G, U7G, U6G, or L9G TV from a participating retailer. Check out all of the terms and conditions on the Hisense website for more information.

Last Updated on September 20, 2021.