LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker delivers omnidirectional audio

In addition to the UltraGear Gaming Speaker announced yesterday, LG confirmed that the burgundy version of the LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker was coming to Canada as well. With its cylindrical design, the XBOOM 360 “delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio that is perfect for any space or occasion.”

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

One issue with a lot of Bluetooth speakers is that the design dictates the sound they deliver pushes out mostly in one direction. If you are behind the speaker, you’ll likely notice a drop-off in audio volume and/or quality. With a conical-cylindrical design, the latest Bluetooth speaker from LG uses a reflector structure to deliver 360-degree sound with minimal distortion. Not only that but the XBOOM 360 adds a “sense of three-dimensional vitality to every genre of music.” These types of speakers aren’t new by any means, but LG’s version has a very chic look to it.

With 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, the LG XBOOM 360 also features Ambient, Nature, and Party mood lighting presets, and customizable lighting and sound effects when using the companion app. Users can even use the app’s DJ Effect function to play around with sample mixing, scratching, and other sound effects.

Specifications of the XBOOM 360 include:

Design: Conical-cylindrical Bluetooth speaker covered with highly durable fabric

Conical-cylindrical Bluetooth speaker covered with highly durable fabric Power: 120W RMS (when connected to a power source)

120W RMS (when connected to a power source) Sound: Authentic Omnidirectional Sound

Authentic Omnidirectional Sound Speakers: 1-inch Titanium Horn Tweeter with a 5.25-inch Glass Fiber Woofer

1-inch Titanium Horn Tweeter with a 5.25-inch Glass Fiber Woofer Connectivity: Bluetooth/USB 2.0/AUX

Bluetooth/USB 2.0/AUX Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Size: 250 x 514 x 250mm

What do you think of the LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker? Are you going to be picking one up when it’s available in Canada? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 23, 2021.