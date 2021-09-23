MSI announces its new AiO PC, the PRO AP241

September is not over yet, and the new tech announcements keep coming. MSI today announced its new AiO (All-In-One) PC, the PRO AP241. AiO PCs aren’t for everyone, but many people love the idea of a computer and monitor in one; Apple’s iMac is one of the more popular AiO computers on the market.

MSI says the PRO AP241 was designed to increase efficiency and productivity. This AiO PC features powerful processors, eye care technology, and an IPS panel for a wide viewing angle and enhanced viewing experience. The PRO AP241 includes the desktop-grade H510 chipset with the new 11th Gen Intel® Rocket Lake CPU, a significant step up from other All-in-One PCs on the market, which utilize mobile-grade processors.

Upgrading has never been easier. The PRO AP241 delivers easier access to critical components like the CPU, RAM, SSD, and HDD. This increases this All-in-One PC’s usefulness over time with potential upgrades and allows for easier maintenance. The PRO AP241 was designed to improve users’ efficiency whether working or studying. Anti-flicker technology helps reduce fatigue through long work hours with minimal eye strain. The All-in-One PC also comes with an HDMI-out port, allowing easy connection to another monitor to easily track and navigate between multiple windows or documents at the same time. Featuring up to Intel® Core™ i7-11700 processor, the PRO AP241 is responsive with low load times when multitasking and remains cool through heavy workloads due to the server-grade cooling system designed to reduce CPU thermal throttling. And with how essential information security is for businesses, the PRO AP241 supports FW TPM technology which can protect device data from attacks by malicious software and unauthorized access. The PRO AP241 looks like it belongs in any office or room. With a slim design and two colors, it brings a professional and sleek look. Connecting online for conferences or meetings has never been more simple. The PRO AP241 comes with an MSI Full HD Webcam with an integrated microphone. Bluetooth 5.1 and built-in Wi-Fi provide enhanced wireless device compatibility with headsets, mice, keyboards and more, optimizing setups and reducing wire clutter. When taking calls, the IPS panel display has a wide viewing angle and full HD resolution (1920×1080) giving a crystal clear video call experience as well as easily readable text and graphics. MSI

Up to Intel® Core™ i7-11700 CHIPSET: Intel® H510

1x M.2 SSD (auto switch), 1x 2.5” HDD / SSD, 2x SATA connector MEMORY: 2x DDR4 2666/ 3200MHz SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB

Intel® UHD Graphics PANEL RESOLUTION: 1920 x 1080

NA ADJUSTABLE STAND: -5°~20°

NA AUDIO: 2 x 3W

Realtek® RTL8111H WIRELESS LAN: Intel Wireless AC 9462 / Intel Wireless AX201 (either one)

5.1 USB 3.2 PORTS: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

2x USB 2.0 Type A HDMI IN: NA

1 AUDIO PORT: 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out

Optional WEBCAM: Optional

90W / 120W (Core i3 above) DIMENSION: (W X H X D) 541.93 x 227.93 x 426.45mm, (21.34 x 8.97 x 16.79 inch)

4.63 kg (10.21 lbs) GROSS WEIGHT: 8 kg (17.64 lbs)

The MSI AiO PRO AP241 is now available on Amazon for US$949.

