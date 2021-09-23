New on Netflix September 24-30: Melissa McCarthy deals with loss in The Starling

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between September 24-30th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September and October if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix September 24-30th list, headlined by Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, and Kevin Kline in The Starling, about a woman adjusting to life after a loss.

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns.

The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns. Ganglands (Braqueurs) (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war. Jailbirds New Orleans (NETFLIX SERIES): A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail. Iron Man 2 🇨🇦

Midnight Mass (NETFLIX SERIES): A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. My Little Pony: A New Generation (NETFLIX FAMILY): Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.

Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it. The Starling (NETFLIX FILM): A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward. Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹): This documentary series examines the true story behind two of Sicily’s “Anti-Mafia” crusaders, who both wound up on trial for major crimes themselves.

September 27

Judy 🇨🇦

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (NETFLIX FAMILY): Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything! Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens. Posed in a classic crisp suit, host Rob Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from ‘Walking Away from an Explosion’, to the ‘Meet-Cute’, and ‘Females Running in Stilettos’ – there’s also a ‘Wilhelm Scream’ montage for real movie buffs.

September 29

The Chestnut Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): A young woman is found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground. Next to her lies a small doll made of chestnuts. Adapted from the acclaimed novel.

A young woman is found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground. Next to her lies a small doll made of chestnuts. Adapted from the acclaimed novel. Friendzone (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend?

Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend? MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Steven’s quest for delicious game in exotic locales takes him into the Rockies and Ozarks, the swamps of North Carolina and the grasslands of Hawaii.

Steven’s quest for delicious game in exotic locales takes him into the Rockies and Ozarks, the swamps of North Carolina and the grasslands of Hawaii. No One Gets Out Alive (NETFLIX FILM): A haunted house horror story, a sobering account of immigrant life, and a world where ancient folklore can become terrifyingly real.

A haunted house horror story, a sobering account of immigrant life, and a world where ancient folklore can become terrifyingly real. Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 🇺🇸

Sounds Like Love (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.

September 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 🇨🇦

Love 101: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): The Istanbul-set series about 1990s teens navigating awkwardness and heartbreak returns for a second season.

The Istanbul-set series about 1990s teens navigating awkwardness and heartbreak returns for a second season. Luna Park (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): In 1960s Rome, an encounter between a girl raised in a carnival and a girl from a rich home leads to intrigue, secrets and new and unexpected loves.

In 1960s Rome, an encounter between a girl raised in a carnival and a girl from a rich home leads to intrigue, secrets and new and unexpected loves. The Phantom 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 24-30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green in Intrusion? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 23, 2021.