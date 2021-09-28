DLab portable monitor offers 4K resolution, stereo speakers, smart mirroring, and more

With more people working from home or using laptops on the go, portable monitors have started to take hold over the past year or so. The DLab touchscreen portable monitor from Desklab is one of the latest to hit the market and boasts a 4K resolution, dual speakers, smart mirroring, and additional ports for other devices.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Portable monitors like the DLab are great for freelancers, professionals, designers, travellers, and even gamers. With two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, just about any device, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and even game consoles, can be connected to it.

“Dab is revolutionary because it has really techy features like 4K LED picture, dual speakers, and smart mirroring but is still easy enough for anyone to use. Just plug and play, it’s that simple. We’re excited how Dab is going to offer people a whole new way to work and play on the go, and we’re thrilled that our customers feel the same.” Desklab press release

The 15-inch DLab portable touchscreen monitor is also thin and light. Weighing just 1.3 lbs, it’s less than 1/4-inch thick, coming in at 0.23 inches — thinner than an iPad mini. Image adjustments include brightness, contrast, sharpness, and preset colour modes. For gamers, it also offers up a 10ms response time, reducing costly lag while gaming. The optional magnetic stand doubles as a screen protector, so you don’t have to worry about damaging the screen while transporting the display in your backpack or bag.

Key features of the DLab portable 4K touchscreen monitor include:

Brilliant 4K: True LED backlighting and vivid colour

Touchscreen: Ultra-responsive and durable

Universal compatibility: Use with all cables and all operating systems

Built-in audio: Dual Hi-Fi speakers for immersive stereo sound

Plug and Play: Seamless connectivity, no setup required

Gaming ready: Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4, and more

Portable charger: Plug into DLab to charge your devices

Ultra bright: 2x brighter than competitors

Lightweight: Lighter than an iPad at ~1lb or 1/2 kg

Safe for eyes: Low flicker, low blue light, and anti-glare

Super responsive: Lightning-fast 10 millisecond response time

True LED backlight: The highest contrast ratio for brilliant colour

Scale up your smartphone: Turn your phjone into a 15-inch 4K touchscreen

Connect to everything: Compatible with all devices and software

Magnetic stand: Kickstand that doubles as a screen protector (sold separately)

The DLab portable monitor from Desklab is available for US$399 from the company’s website. If you need more than one, you can save even more with their two monitor bundles and 1080p models.

