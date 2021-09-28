Marvel’s Avengers hitting Xbox Game Pass this week with all DLC included

There’s no question that Xbox Game Pass is one of the best, if not the best, deals for gamers these days. Every once in a while, Xbox pulls out some big news. Today, Square Enix announced on Twitter that Marvel’s Avengers would be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 30th, and includes a ton of content. Even better? It’s an Xbox Play Anywhere title so you can play on both your Xbox console and Windows PC.

Not only is Marvel’s Avengers coming to Game Pass in two days, but all year-one content is being included. This includes all 9 heroes (including Black Panther), three operations, the new Reassemble campaign, and Avengers Initiative. The only thing it looks like won’t be included are the eight cosmetic items. However, if you wish, you can purchase those in the in-game Marketplace.

If you haven’t played Marvel’s Avengers yet, now is a great time to get started with the Quadruple XP event. Coinciding with the Game Pass launch, this event runs from September 30th through October 4th to close out the game’s One-Year Anniversary Celebration.

