Technics announces new premium true wireless headphones

True wireless headphones, also referred to as truly wireless headphones, are pretty much the future of headphones. Technics today announced its premium true wireless headphone offerings with the Technics EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to the company, these new true wireless headphones will deliver premium quality sound for everything from music and podcasts to conference calls. Here’s a bit of what Technics had to say in its press release:

When many people started working from home last year, kitchens, dining rooms and bedrooms evolved into offices for the first time. Our needs and demands as a consumer changed when our altered environment posed new challenges such as kids, pets and household noises competing for our attention and impacting our ability to focus and be heard on meetings and conference calls. To address the need for distraction-proof sound, Technics implemented JustMyVoice™ Technology to its EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 true wireless headphones. This special voice detection technology uses mics and software to detect voices when speaking, while the two MEMS mics actively capture the sound and reduce surrounding noise with beamforming technology for a clear call, even in the noisiest environments. With industry-leading noise cancellation and high-resolution audio quality with Bluetooth® and LDAC technology, the Technics true wireless headphones are designed to provide immersive sound in both work and play. Each listening experience is unique, so Technics equipped its headphones with two ambient sound modes, “Natural” and “Attention,” to give listeners control over how much background noise they can hear. The Natural Mode captures all surrounding noise, while Attention Mode only captures sounds in the human voice frequency range. When the virtual meetings and conference calls are over, the Technics true wireless headphones can be easily used for recreation with wind noise reduction and IPX4 Water Resistance finish. Whether you’re going to the gym or unwinding after a long day with music or a podcast, these headphones are designed to go wherever life takes you. “Our team of engineers has brought more than 55 years of sound engineering expertise to these new headphones. We are excited to add the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 true wireless headphones to our suite of premium audio products,” said Ellison Ferdinand, Technics United States Product Manager. “As we’ve all adapted to new work and life routines, we hope that these headphones will help us focus on what matters most.” Technics

Both models will be available on Amazon in October 2021. The EAH-AZ60 will be available in silver and black, and the EAH-AZ40 will be available in silver, black, and rose gold.

What do you think of these new Technics headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on September 28, 2021.