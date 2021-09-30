Victrola announces the Revolution GO portable record player

Vinyl records have become more prevalent in the past few years, which has pushed audio companies to make new record players. Victrola is among those companies, and today they announced the Revolution GO. The Revolution GO is the first battery-powered turntable for Victrola and provides up to 12-hours of playtime.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Revolution GO sports a premium Bluetooth speaker featuring stereo sound, a passive bass radiator, and an anti-vibration enclosure that Victrola says will prevent any skipping of your precious albums. The GO can be packed up and taken just about anywhere with its folding handle and guitar strap for shoulder carrying.

Unwilling to compromise sound quality for portability, Victrola also continues its partnership with Audio Technica as Revolution GO features an AT-3600LA moving magnetic cartridge—helping listeners hear every note the way the artist intended. For music lovers looking to outsource their sound, Victrola incorporated Vinyl Stream™ into Revolution GO, a technology that allows records to be streamed to any external Bluetooth speaker. “What our team has accomplished with Revolution GO is to literally bring a vinyl listening experience to life in a way that has never existed before with an all-new design that reflects the evolution of the Victrola brand,” says Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “We’ve always said our mission was to bring music memories to every home, and now Victrola offers the only truly portable turntable that will help create those memories at home, and at the beach, on a rooftop, in a campsite, or anywhere else. We are excited to see where listeners take their Revolution GO and who they share those experiences with.” Once users have found their perfect location, Revolution GO’s removable dust cover doubles as a record holder that allows for up to five albums to be displayed. Along with anti-vibration technology, Victrola also includes a silicone slip mat to provide another level of protection against scratches, as well as vinyl wear and tear. Any listeners that seek external audio sources can plug their favorite headphones into a ⅛” headphone jack, or stereo speakers with the included RCA ports. Victrola

Revolution GO is available for pre-order now in Blue, and Black on the company’s website, with availability at Target stores and other major retailers for US$199.99 on October 10.

Last Updated on September 30, 2021.